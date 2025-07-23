Controversial rapper Speed Darlington has taken to social media to flaunt his new bait for Nigerian girls

Nigerian rapper, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has launched another rant on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, July 23, Akpi, as he is fondly called, flaunted some iPhone 7 mobile devices in different colours.

Speed Darlington brags as he shows off his bait for Nigerian girls.

Speaking with much enthusiasm and excitement, Speed Darlington narrated how he hopes to use the phones as bait to get Nigerian girls.

He affirmed that each phone would attract one girl for his pleasure. However, Speed Darlington took the opportunity to call on girls interested in the offer to reach out to him.

The rapper concluded the video by stating that he hopes to start small, justifying his choice of an iPhone 7 rather than giving out an iPhone 16 or its equivalent.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote:

"Is there any young girl in the zoo with ... that wants an iPhone from the USA??"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's bait for girls

Speed Darlington's recent plan for Nigerian girls has sparked a brouhaha online. In the comment section, several netizens shared their thoughts on the video.

Speed Darlington hopes to use iPhone 7 to get girls.

nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

Presido,iPhone 7 in 2025? You for atleast do iPhone 12 na😩

_anastasia_chinenye wrote:

Akpi baby biko I need a new phone 😂my iPhone 8 don suffer too much 😍Plus I’m not planning to kpansh but my ikpu has been tight for a year plus😂😂😂😂so biko get me the phone and if you can add some cash that’s will be sweet😍

djchizzykay noted:

Make una no believe comment section oo 😂 market go still sell

eclinton9 stated:

Niqqa dat phone don’t even worth 35k here in Nigeria 😢

bevin_billion said:

Ahhh Akpi , watin dae happen to you ?? See as you dae rejoice for iphone 7 and outdated phones 😂. Even 12 years old girls nor go want that your phone.

modlizyscocktailandparfait averred:

I never see you gift person better thing, well na only local girls Dey follow you.

generalmekkus commented:

Come Nigeria girls plenty for wey go run am,but dem no dey for USA 😭 oh

Speed Darlington slams NAPTIP with N3 billion lawsuit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Speed Darlington, through a team of female lawyers, filed a lawsuit against NAPTIP at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking N3 billion in damages.

The suit, filed on July 9, argued that NAPTIP’s move to declare him wanted was defamatory and placed him in harm’s way both online and offline.

The rapper requested that the court restrain NAPTIP from acting on its June 27 declaration or attempting to arrest him.

The Speed Darlington saga with NAPTIP ensued after he claimed that he slept with a 15-year-old girl.

