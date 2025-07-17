Speed Darlington dragged NAPTIP to court, saying being declared wanted ruined his safety and career

Female lawyers filed the lawsuit, demanding N3bn compensation for baseless and defamatory allegations

The singer also wanted the court to restrain NAPTIP from acting on its June 27 declaration or taking any further actions

Singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, is not keeping quiet after the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) declared him wanted.

Speed Darlington, through a team of female lawyers, has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking N3 billion in damages, reports The Guardian.

The suit, filed on July 9, argued that NAPTIP’s actions were defamatory and placed him in harm’s way both online and offline.

Speed Darlington drags NAPTIP to court over wanted tag. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

The singer also wants the court to restrain NAPTIP from acting on its June 27 declaration or taking any further actions based on that post.

The trouble began after a video clip showing someone who looked like the singer surfaced online. In the video, the person appeared to admit to having relations with a minor.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) quickly stepped in and passed the case to NAPTIP, prompting the agency to publicly declare him wanted.

In their June 27 Instagram post, the agency described the singer as wanted over alleged r*pe, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

Darlington denies allegations

Reacting to the allegations, Speed Darlington claimed the video in question was never meant to be taken seriously. According to him, it was part of a content strategy, not a confession.

He stated: "Artistes need controversy to thrive".

He added that he had no criminal intent and was simply creating content to promote his brand. He also apologised to anyone who may have felt offended by his words or actions.

Why he is suing

According to the lawsuit, NAPTIP’s decision to publish his image and name as a wanted person without a full investigation has damaged his public image and exposed him to ridicule, threats, and professional losses.

He now wants the court to issue a perpetual injunction preventing NAPTIP from giving effect to the post or attempting to arrest him.

See a post from Speed here:

Reactions trail Speedy's saga

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

@Amaka_Writes:

"₦3 billion? Speedy wan use lawsuit cash out! But lowkey, NAPTIP sef no verify before posting?"

@MakeitDipo:

"That video looked real o. Now he’s shouting defamation? Abeg, let the court do its job."

@ZaddyReacts:

"Speed Darlington always in one drama or the other. Today it’s prank, tomorrow it’s lawsuit. Na wa"

@NenyeSpeaks:

"If he was wrongly accused, then he has every right to sue. But that “prank” video? Hmm, not funny at all"

@IamJustKings:

"Artists dey always use controversy to sell music, but this one pass boundary. Hope justice is served."

Speed Darlington wants the court to restrain NAPTIP from acting on its June 27 declaration. Photos: @UGC.

Source: Instagram

Speedy causes outrage over sexist video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington has found himself in another controversy online, weeks after fleeing the country amidst a manhunt by NAPTIP.

In a recent video posted online, the singer was seen strutting the streets of New York, flaunting his newfound freedom—and his opinions.

He said unapologetically: “I left Lagos girls for New York girls. I thought they were better. These people dey do love. Our own girls na just ‘give me money, give me money." The statement, as expected, has set the internet buzzing, with many divided over the singer’s hot take.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng