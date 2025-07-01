The NAPTIP has included Speed Darlington's name on an international watchlist after he ignored multiple summons

According to the reports, a bounty has also been placed on Speed Darlington amid the rumours that he has departed Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Speed Darlington insisted he committed no crime, dismissing the allegations against him as baseless.

Controversial singer and content creator Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, has been added to the international watchlist after he ignored multiple summons over a viral video of confession to sleeping with a minor.

According to PUNCH, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Monday, June 30, said it had added Speed Darlington's name on an international watchlist.

The report added that the agency was also considering a N50m bounty on the singer after the duration of the wanted status.

“We are collaborating with the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Police, the DSS, and even the Interpol. We have put all of them on procedural notice so that wherever they see him, they can take action. The reason we did this is because we have given him enough opportunity,” NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye told PUNCH.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Friday, June 27, NAPTIP declared Speed Darlington wanted in connection with alleged offences.

However, in a viral video, the singer stated he had committed no crime and dismissed the allegations as baseless.

NAPTIP considers a N50 million bounty for Speed Darlington. Credit: speeddarlingtontv

Speed Darlington also accused NAPTIP of seeking “social-media clout” and demanded a N2.5m “appearance fee."

Reactions as Darlington is placed on watchlist

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the recent update from NAPTIP about Speed Darlington. Read below:

Rafiu Oseni said:

"Give me me 5m and I will bring him to your office!"

Christian Ikechukwu wrote:

"Now they will apply one of their laws onto speed who is onto high speed."

Lenard Michael said:

"But old men in the northern Nigeria are getting married to under aged girls. What has been done about it?"

So Lomon commented:

"Him say make them pay am 2.5m, appearance fee if not, he is coming nowhere. Lol."

Okoye Kingsley Ikenna reacted:

"Do they really have any Evidence to use against him or they are relying solely on his comment on social media?"

Don Kenneth wrote:

"Jail is calling this Guy."

Chukwumaonyeuka Bishop said:

"So this law is effective in this country. Why are they not going after those over 70 years old men that are marrying under 13 in the north."

Obayuwana Philip commented:

"They should put d same strength to people who have been killing innocent people in Benue state."

Chidozie Okudah said:

"This is good speed should go and defend himself if he is innocent, but the agency should also throw their search light to the northern part where minors are being betrothed to older men and they are not hiding it."

Speed Darlington reportedly flees Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video which showed the rapper at an airport abroad with his luggage circulated on social media.

There had been arguments that he left the country before he was declared wanted by NAPTIF. However, many still frown that he is able to walk freely.

