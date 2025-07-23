Portable’s baby mama Ashabi Simple gave netizens another reason to talk online following her recent post

The indigenous star shared a romantic video of herself and the street pop act to announce she was missing her lover

This came shortly after the Zazu crooner and his first wife Omobewaji travelled to Abuja for Seyi Vodi’s birthday party

Nigerian actress Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi Simple, has caused a stir on the internet with her love-up video for Portable.

The movie star took to Instagram to share a throwback video of herself and the singer.

In it, she admitted that she can't sleep because she's worried about her baby.

This came shortly after the street pop act travelled to Abuja with his wife Omobewaji for fashion designer Seyi Vodi’s party.

Ashabi Simple wrote on her page:

“Nah u know y u never sleep ooooo , me I Dey think about my babe 🤔. #exampleofchasingclout.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that the Controversial singer recently met with music legend 2baba at fashion designer Seyi Vodi's birthday party in Abuja.

Over the weekend that Portable attended the star-studded 50th birthday party of celebrity designer Seyi Vodi in Abuja, alongside many other celebrities.

In a viral video, the street singer was seen meeting the music icon for the first time. Portable shook hands with 2baba, whom he referred to as his "Daddy."

The Zazu hitmaker also met with Funke Akindele at the party, whom he showed due respect. In the viral video, Portable was seen approaching Funke and bowing to meet her, to which she responded warmly.

In one of the videos from the event, Portable, who recently had a public clash with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, was seen carrying bundles of cash in his hands.

The cash was predominantly made up of ₦500 notes, though other denominations were also visible. He carefully laid the money on a table and dramatically lifted each bundle to display it to the camera.

Netizens react to Ashabi Simple’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

i_am_favourite_ said:

"Daddy don come home😍."

toyinabidoye said:

"Lori portable ati Ashabi Baba gba ope wa 👏😂."

tolani.modupe said:

"Awon favorite mie ❤😍😍😍😍."

asakeadejewelriesandgarment wrote:

"Life wire zazu 🥰🥰🤪 owo baba ATI mama Fitila irorunoluwa ✅✌️🥰."

confidencesewingco said:

"I have already save this video on TikTok so that I will put it on reply ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

official_shallybaby wrote:

"As Dey Pain Dem.....It Dey Sweet Us😂😂😂."

iamcashbayo said:

"lol this girl calm down and concentrate more on your acting career…. Portable no rate you as he rate the other lady…. God bless!"

kemosytensis said:

"😂😂😂😂 the way she rush to say 4th lady ehn she’s so sweet before them begin drag her say them call u First Lady you dey answer."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng had reported that the singer said that he had been invited to Diddy's party during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

