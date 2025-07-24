Singer Adekunle Gold fumed after spotting his first-class giveaway initiative in a Nigerian bank promo

In his rebuttal, the singer stated that the ad by the bank was used without his knowledge or permission

The rebuttal has caused fans to weigh in as AG Baby hinted at legal action over alleged intellectual theft

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold, also known as AG Baby, has issued a stern warning to Wema Bank after it allegedly hijacked his viral first-class giveaway idea for its marketing campaign.

The Afrobeats star, who unveiled his new mansion, had previously launched an online giveaway for Nigerians who graduated with first-class degrees, rewarding them with cash gifts as a token of appreciation for their hard work.

The gesture gained massive traction online, earning the singer accolades for celebrating academic excellence.

AG Baby insinuates that the ad by the bank was used without his knowledge or permission. Photos: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, things took a different turn when a recent ad surfaced from Wema Bank’s digital platform, ALAT, appearing to ride on the same trend the singer started.

In the ad, the bank teased:

“AG Baby no send you first class gift? No worries, ALAT’s got you covered. Enjoy up to 70% off your favorite brands this weekend via eVouchers on the ALAT app – it’s no crime to not have a first-class degree.”

AG Baby wasn’t having it. Taking to social media, the singer expressed his displeasure, questioning when the bank started using his idea and hinting at legal repercussions.

He wrote:

“Dear @wemabank @alat_ng, when did this start? You’ll be hearing from my people.”

See the post here:

Fans weigh in on AG Baby, bank drama

While the bank is yet to release an official statement, social media is already buzzing with opinions:

@token_specter:

"Big Fish you didn't send me first class gift sir .Please 🙏 Baba God can make you consider me for a wild card entry for the gift"

@oparajustin24:

"Them send me same too last week. Omo me I believe one day say big fish @adekunleGOLD go bless me with small credit alert"

@switdry:

"Wema bank pay AG baby so he can credit us 2 and 3rd class o this is crazy"

@og_ogbeni wrote:

“Omo this bank no try at all. If dem no pay AG Baby, na wahala be that.”

@eniola_x:

“They should at least ask for permission or give credit. It’s only fair.”

@Iamkingpresh added:

“AG Baby do your thing. These big brands always try to cut corners.”

Some users, however, felt the whole issue could be resolved amicably without escalating:

@kaybee_ola said:

“Make una settle this thing behind closed doors. No be everything dem go carry go court.”

Adekunle Gold issues a stern warning to Wema Bank after it allegedly hijacked his viral first-class giveaway idea for its marketing campaign. Photos: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Twitter

AG Baby speaks on health concerns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adekunle Gold is never one to let rumours about him, especially regarding his health status, fly under the radar.

After sharing an old photo of himself on social media, the throwback sparked tons of reactions from fans, with many acknowledging the struggles he has been through.

Someone expressed pity for his condition, especially as an SS warrior. In response, another fan mentioned that Adekunle had undergone a bone marrow transplant, so they believed he was fine now.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng