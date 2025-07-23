Street-hop singer Portable released a new diss track aimed at activist TheVeryDarkMan, escalating their feud online

The beef began after Portable accused VDM of clout-chasing with Mohbad’s case and insulting Tinubu

VDM fired back with a song calling Portable a thief and posted an old video of the singer being beaten by a mob

Controversial street-hop artist, Portable, has his back at VeryDarkMan, releasing his diss track targeting the online activist.

The Zazuu star didn’t hold back, addressing accusations made by VDM and defending his name.

The whole drama started when the singer posted a video calling out VDM for constantly dragging President Tinubu over the country’s economic woes.

Portable releases a new diss track aimed at activist TheVeryDarkMan. Photos: @portablebaeby/@theverydarkman/IG.

Not stopping there, he also accused the activist of using the late singer Mohbad’s tragic case to gain attention, claiming that after all the noise, justice was still not served.

In response, VDM recorded a diss track titled "Ole," which means “thief,” mocking Portable over past allegations of theft.

VDM didn’t just stick to music. He dug into the archives and pulled out a controversial video from 2020, showing Portable being beaten by a mob who accused him of stealing a phone and a tricycle.

See the video here:

Netizens weigh in on Portable, VDM's beef

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@heisrattygram1

"Team verydarkman hit the like button portable we’ve been expecting your video you finally did"

@drvivianpollardokiche

"VDM don win no worry ur self ,u come late"

@_prettyesther1:

"Elizabeth Joyce this week go long ooo you don meet who pass you"

@iam_abinibi

"Ratel gang make we go report portable account"

@agbeke_16

"È fi portable si le, he said na him Daddy he use am resemble"

@iam_sugarboy:

"VDM came hard with ‘Ole’, but Portable really said 'hold my beer.'"

@debbie_skye:

"Why are we watching grown men exchange diss tracks like Wiz and Davido didn’t just settle?"

@kingblaqnaija:

"Portable’s been through a lot abeg. That 2020 video should stay buried."

@mide_tharapper:

"Portable no dey carry last. Say what you want, but his clapbacks are always entertaining "

@official_teeclassic:

"This is no longer beef, na full barbecue. Portable and VDM need to settle with boxing gloves!"

@nana_ade:

"All this over Tinubu and Mohbad? Make dem two rest abeg. We have bigger problems in this country."

Portable accuses VDM of clout-chasing with Mohbad’s case and insulting Tinubu. Photo: @portabaeby/IG.

Portable shades Lege Miami in new song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable, in a newly released track, took a jab at Lege Miami following the buzz surrounding a leaked video allegedly showing the actor in a very compromising state.

Days ago, Lege Miami went online to cry out over an alleged blackmail attempt involving a leaked private video. According to him, the clip currently circulating in some corners of the internet showed a man who appears to be pleasuring himself.

But Lege was quick to distance himself, boldly declaring that he is not the man in the video and that it was all a ploy to smear his image. Still, his denial didn’t stop Portable from turning the scandal into material for his music.

