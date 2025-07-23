Portable has fired back after Nigerian activist, Verydarkman, dropped a diss track against him

Taking to Instagram, Portable shared a video capturing the production of his diss track against Verydarkman

The video spurred reactions among netizens owing to the lyrics of the music, as many compared his track to that of VDM

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has swiftly responded to Verydarkman's diss track against him.

Legit.ng recalls that VDM, on Tuesday, July 22, took to his social media pages where he announced the release of a diss track, Ole, against Portable, whom he accused of stealing a tricycle.

While Nigerians were still reeling over Verydarkman's track, Portable, who does not waste time composing tracks, took to his Instagram page, where he posted a snippet of his diss track against VDM.

In the video, the unreleased track was being worked on by a producer who attempted to sync the melodies.

The lyrics of the song blasted Verydarkman, accusing him of misusing Don Jazzy's donation to his NGO. He also called for the arrest of Verydarkman.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's diss track

Portable's clapback against Verydarkman sparked a lot of reactions from netizens accordingly. Cybernauts who have been following the duo's media battle took to the comment section to share who they felt was winning.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

daveplayblogger wrote:

Zazu go still drop more songs 😂😂 this 1 na warm up

ritzywizpersonal commented:

VDM still winning 🏆 press here if you agree 😂😂😂

ble_ssingbabe said:

Is too late. VDM still dey win button.... 😂😂😂>>>>>>>>

official_shegzy_ wrote:

VDM no be musician he still dey win Portable with music waiting VDM no sabi pass portable never exist 😂😂😂

1samblack noted:

From the studio you can judge the winner, this one way producer no wear cloth. No be small work VDM give portable 😂😂😂

otunbadjaywates averred:

U don jam person wey fit conquer your madness 😂😂. Na song wey Vdm do for u we Dey chop since mid night till now…VDM we Dey with u ❤️✌🏻

ajskinbeauty stated:

This one no enter potable sing another one pls u must win ooo😂😂😂😂we no go gree 😂

pegasusart3 wrote:

It's shameful to say this buh.. VDM own sweeter than that of portable who is a musician

iamtherealallegedly wrote:

Shebi na portable first find trouble,why the thing come dey pain am? anyways for this particular matter na two of una know😂

