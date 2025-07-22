Tiwatope Savage's first and only son, Jamil Balogun, is celebrating his 10th birthday, and she cannot contain her excitement

The singer went online and shared a post where she celebrated her little champion, who has now officially clocked double digits

Her sweet post about her son sparked emotional reactions from online fans, who also joined in the celebration

Jamil Balogun, the only child of talented Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage, is celebrating his new age on July 22, 2025.

The singer went on social media to announce and celebrate the amazing milestone as he officially turned 10 years old

Tiwa Savage gets emotional as her son, Jamil Balogun turns 10. Credit: @officialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

Tiwa, via Jamil's official Instagram page, shared a sweet post, pouring her emotions into it. She spoke about the beautiful memories she has shared with her son over the last 10 years.

She also emotionally wrote about experiencing unconditional love from her son throughout his existence

Tiwa Savage wrote:

"A decade of being a mummy to my baby. A decade of countless memories and just experiencing unconditional love. We are double digits now. Happy 10th birthday my love, my whole heart. Jamil Olaoluwakintan David Balogun ❤️❤️❤️."

See the post here:

A video had captured how Tiwa Savage reacted after she had a conversation with her son, Jamil, over his attitude.

The little boy was seen using tissue paper to clean his nose while playing with his hi-pad and he littered the floor.

Fans too were amazed after hearing the question Jamil asked his mother for reprimanding him over the tissue paper.

Fans celebrate Tiwa Savage's son at 10

Read some reactions as compiled below

@oluwatomi_hill said:

"Our Gunners baby, happy birthday 🎉🎈🎂🎁🎊 we love you from your COYG family."

@eunice_0clock said:

"No social media Jamal before I go whine you make you use your mummy phone run me 5m 😭😭😫😫😹."

@mummy_darasimi123 said:

"Happy birthday charming prince,more years on earth 🌍 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ritadavou33gmail.com said:

"Happy birthday jamjam."

@muhiz_of_abuja said:

"Happy birthday baby boy 🙌❤️ cheers 🥂 to more beautiful and awesome life 🙏❤️💯,"

@odunayoolajideruth said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday to our prince and super star."

Fans reacts as Tiwa Savage's Son Jamil clocks 10. Credit: @officialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

@onisheajeolayi said:

"Happy Birthday Jamil. Very gentle and well behaved boy God be with you."

@glorious_kefty72 said:

"Happy birthday to King ❣️ but that Arsenal wey he dey support weak me o 😔."

@evelyn.ambi said:

"Happy birthday JamJam❤️❤️❤️i pray mama get her visa in Jesus name🙏🙏."

@anik.e1247 said:

"Happy birthday JJ,God protection on you always."

@caro__line__jt said:

"Happy birthday boy. Awwn my birthday Mate 🥰🥹."

@opekalejaye said:

"Happy birthday jamjam God bless your new age🙏 keep making mommy proud 🥰💕."

Tiwa Savage shares Jamil's reaction as she disciplined him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that being a mother is hard, and Tiwa Savage let us know one of the moments that have tested her emotions.

The beautiful singer went online to explain to her fans how her son reacted after she disciplined him mercilessly.

She noted that while she expected him to react in a certain way, his actions toward her left her speechless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng