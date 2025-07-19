Aunty Success has shared some heartwarming pictures to celebrate her new age on Saturday, July 19

The young comedienne, who is a part of Mark Angel's comedy crew, alongside Emanuella, also expressed gratitude to God for her life

However, Aunty Success' transformation and postures in the birthday pictures she shared have generated reactions from her fans and followers

Popular young comedienne Success Madubuike, popularly known as Aunty Success, is in a celebration mood as she marked her birthday on Saturday, July 19.

Aunty Success, who made a name for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry, alongisde her colleague, Emaneulla, in Mark Angel's comedy series, flooded her social media pages with heartwarming pictures to celebrate her new age.

Fans gush about Aunty Success as she celebrates her birthday. Credit: auntysuccess

Source: Instagram

The teen comedienne also expressed gratitude to her maker as she wrote

"Happy birthday to me..... i thank u lord for ur love in my life."

Aunty Success' birthday pictures have, however, caused a buzz on social media as her fans and followers shared different comments about her posture and transformation.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Aunty Success sparked debate online over a photo.

The viral picture looked like a casual outing in the mall. However, Aunty Success' protruding tummy and weighty appearance left netizens guessing that she was pregnant.

Nigerians celebrate Mark Angel comedy star Aunty Success. Credit: markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see the pictures Aunty Success shared on her birthday:

Reactions as Aunty Success marks birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of Aunty Success' fans and followers as they celebrated her new age.

Others, however, criticised the pictures, stating that she was too young to be making such poses.

Read the comments below:

Jennifer uchechi commented:

"Success of yesterday don first me way be adult pose like an adult Happy birthday dear more wins.

ThankGod Daniels said:

"Small 🤌 Success wey we know. Don dey stand one side for picture Happy birthday dear."

Florence Tonia Brown wrote:

"Auntie success really grow pass me I’m 22 but look like 15 I wander what you eat Happy birthday queen sending you love from Liberia."

Wanjiru Murage commented:

"You can't be this big aunty...naah We know the little stubborn aunty... Happiest birthday pretty doll."

Seidu Jemilu said:

"Happy birthday to you my dear, wishing you long life and prosperity in good health and wellness...... enjoy your day to the fullest big success."

Blessing Udo said:

"Nawa oooo success of yesterday don be come big aunty ooo. Wow happy birthday."

Cqll Mhi Santii wrote:

"Before you know now u will hear success don go marry old papa leave us here wey we active and gallant."

Blizkidmadeit said:

"Happy birthday 🎉 my love ❤️my fave 💝my dream gurl 💌my sugar🥰The Honey🍯 that consumed My Money 💰😂😂 They call you Aunty Succes But I call you small madam."

Henry Precious wrote:

"This girl don big finish."

What Mark Angel said about Emanuella's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mark Angel broke his silence on Emmanuella's controversial dance video.

Emanuella sparked outrage after a video of her catwalking and dancing in high heels went viral. Following the criticism that trailed the video, Mark Angel addressed it in a press statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng