Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi’s wife, Margaret, made the frontline of blogs after a long while

The former Anambra state first lady recently attended an event where she appeared to have anchored it alongside another woman

A video from the event went viral after it captured the impressive dance Margaret and her colleague displayed on stage

Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi’s wife Margaret made waves online following her appearance at an event.

In the video that has delighted many online, Margaret Obi was seen with a woman on stage as it seemed they were anchoring an event.

Peter Obi’s wife, Margeret, shows her impressive dance steps. Credit: @margeretobi

Davido’s hit songs filled the background as the former Anambra state first lady moved her body in different directions with impressive dance moves.

Fans and netizens who came across the clip gushed about Margaret’s beauty and displayed yearning towards her becoming the first lady of the country

Legit.ng previously reported that Magaret Obi on Friday, February 10, took to teaching women how to cast their votes on the ballot papers.

Speaking to the women during a town hall meeting, Margaret spoke in different local languages, thrilling her audience.

Formerly a native of Akwa Ibom state, Magaret first spoke to the women in the Igbo language before switching to explaining how to vote in Ibibio.

Minutes after mounting the podium after she was introduced by a Nollywood actor and politician, Hilda Dokubo, the former First Lady of Anambra state hailed the women in the famous "Igbo Kwenu" greeting.

She went ahead to explain how to use the ballot papers effectively without rendering their votes invalid.

Netizens react to Margaret Obi’s video

asanma_uc_colllections said:

"NA OUR MAMA BE THIS OOO😂😍."

the_jennifer_mordi said:

"The First Lady I ordered in 2023 😍😍😍 I no know wetyn Nigeria Deliver give me 😂😂😂 but we move 2027 ✅."

deizygirl said:

"Just like Michelle Obama. First lady fit this woman."

onyenzeofficial said:

"Na our mama be that o we no get another one👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

pastorkosi said:

"This is what we call First Lady 😂."

okekeremijusugochukwu said:

"Can you compare this beautiful and adorable woman to the one who said you should plant leaf in your backyard....? am just asking 😮."

ekene_jr said:

"Obi legitimately won in all aspects of life. That's why they hate him so much."

tdsglamhairsalon said:

"Na our mama be that 🙌❤️ with her ehn entertainment go sweet for this country."

realjuicyslifestyle wrote:

"The best first lady that Nigeria deserves..Joygiver💃💃💃💃💃💃💃."

_onlymiracle__ said:

"If she becomes the First Lady , human hair (wig) will@be cheap 😫."

ngpat55 said:

"The handwriting is clear: Peter Obi won that election. Nothing else can explain this level of attack we are witnessing now. It is well. The earth and its fullness belong to God."

obum_mic said:

"Na it be say Peter Obi na guy man o... Nigerians for enjoy o ..make una give PO a chance and see modernization."

Peter Obi speaks about wife

Legit.ng preiously reported that Labour Party's Peter Obi has vowed never to divorce his wife, Margaret Brownson, regardless of any condition.

In an interview on The Honest Bunch YouTube podcast, Obi stated that even if his wife were to be unfaithful, he would never consider divorce.

The former governor of Anambra state made it clear that their marriage was “sealed” and that he would never marry another woman.

