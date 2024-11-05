Labour Party's Peter Obi has vowed never to divorce his wife, Margaret Brownson, regardless of any condition

In an interview on The Honest Bunch YouTube podcast, Obi stated that even if his wife were to be unfaithful, he would never consider divorce

The former governor of Anambra state made it clear that their marriage is “sealed” and that he would never marry another woman

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has expressed his unwavering commitment to his wife of 32 years, Margaret Usen.

In a recent interview on the popular YouTube podcast The Honest Bunch, the former Governor of Anambra state, Obi, vowed never to divorce his wife, Margaret Brownson, regardless of any condition.

During the interview, Obi stated confidently that regardless of the circumstances surrounding their marriage, even if his wife were unfaithful, divorce would not be an option for him, PremiumTimes reported.

Peter Obi said:

“No matter what my wife does today, I will never stop being married to her, and I will never separate from her; even if she were to take a gun to shoot me, I will never leave her. As long as I am alive, I won’t marry another woman. She is my wife.”

The 63-year-old politician emphasised his unwavering dedication to his marriage, expressing that he would never marry another woman even if he separated from his wife.

“It is a sealed matter. As long as I am alive, she is my wife, and I won’t have anything to do with another woman.

“Whatever she likes, let her do. It won’t offend me. You can’t quantify me with the lifestyle of my children and my wife; we have different lifestyles.”

Mr Obi, who married Margaret in 1992, discussed how their different lifestyles do not impact his commitment to her.

He cited an example of their travel preferences:

“When we travel, she might be in business class or first class while I’m in the economy and we are on the same plane. It doesn’t bother me because it suits her.”

The couple have two children, Gabrielle Nwamaka and Oseloka Obi.

The Nation confirmed the development in its publication on Tuesday, November 5.

Watch the video below:

