Nigerian Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold sent a touching message to his fellow sickle-cell warriors

The former YBNL star disclosed his health challenges in 2022 and the ways he fought for his life till this very moment

During his recent concert in London, AG Baby, as he is fondly called, reminded every sickle cell survivor to look forward to a brand new day

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, best known as Adekunle Gold, has sent a comforting message to all the sickle cell saviours around the world.

Sometime in July 2020, the Orente breakout star revealed his struggle with sickle cell anaemia via a bombshell newsletter to fans.

He described a difficult moment in which he begged God to take his life but was able to develop resilience as well as the determination to pursue his dreams regardless of the circumstances.

In his new message to fans during his recent show in Birmingham, the father of one, while on stage, gave a special shoutout to every single person battling with sickle cell and encouraged them to live their lives fully.

AG Baby, as he is fondly called, further noted that his condition did not stop him from being a superstar, as he charged the minds of the warriors with a similar ordeal.

“Warriors out there, no matter what you are going through, I wanna say you can do it. If I can do it then you can. All my life I fought with Sickle Cell, but look at me now I am a superstar.”

Following his words of encouragement, he performed one of his hits, 5 Star.

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's message

theincredible_mcjolly:

"My friend didn’t make it. I did love her. She was a true friend. I wish she never came back to Nigeria maybe we wouldn’t have lost her. An absence of a ventilator made us lose her."

thesamwheto:

"Storytelling is. Now this song hits differently."

bettiesmile:

"Stop playinnngggggg sending love and hugs to anyone going thru any health issue y’all will come out strong."

bestbetty12:

"Kindness Deborah forever my warrior, sickle cell disease took you away, I miss you so much my sister, forever in my heart Debby."

ibkdtvgirl1:

"He's really grown on us like see that facial expression and body gestures."

offixial_ayomii:

"All I know about them is they are mostly intelligent and bright creatures fr ❤️lost my brother to it too handsome and intelligent."

lil_shafhy:

"So heartwarming my sis died at age of 23 out of sickle cell well God knows the best."

ujumamaya_empire:

"Rip to my best girl shukurah you fought the good fight boo you are still a survivor to me because you came, you saw and you conquered it all. To all the warriors out there God will give you guys the strength to keep fighting."

