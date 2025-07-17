Speed Darlington claimed he ditched Lagos girls because they’re too focused on money and don’t show genuine love like American women do.

The controversial singer had gone underground after being summoned by NAPTIP over a viral video

The video, as expected, has set the internet buzzing, with many divided over the singer’s hot take.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has found himself in another controversy online weeks after fleeing the country amidst a manhunt by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The eccentric artist was declared wanted by NAPTIP after he failed to honour their invitation regarding a now-viral video that allegedly violated public decency laws.

Rather than face the agency, Speedy took the next flight out, straight to the United States.

Speed Darlington shades Nigerian women in new video. Photos: speeddarlintv/IG

Source: Instagram

But from his self-imposed exile, the singer is doing anything but lying low.

Speedy shades Lagos girls

In a recent video posted online, the singer was seen strutting the streets of New York, flaunting his newfound freedom—and his opinions.

He said unapologetically:

“I left Lagos girls for New York girls. I thought they were better. These people dey do love. Our own girls na just ‘give me money, give me money"

The statement, as expected, has set the internet buzzing, with many divided over the singer’s hot take.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Speedy's latest video

Here’s how Nigerians are reacting:

@sassy_boo_01:

“He ran from NAPTIP and still has mouth to talk? Wonders shall never end.”

@donoflagos:

“Speedy is not wrong tho. Some girls in Lagos sef dey chase money more than love.”

@iamraymond:

“This guy na national cruise. But one day monkey go go market…”

@chiamaka_xoxo:

“So he chose jail in America over answering small question in Nigeria?”

@abazwhyllzz:

“Speed Darlington talking like New York babes no dey collect money too. Lol.”

@MamaTeeReal:

"This guy talks too much. One day, na him go use mouth confess the whole thing "

@YoungRichBoy:

"Lol NY girls go still show you pepper. Just dey play"

@Ada_Nkem:

"He left Lagos girls but still carrying Nigeria drama abroad. Who really won here?"

@Iam_Drexx:

"Bro just dey yarn dust to stay relevant. NAPTIP go still catch you one day o"

@PrettyJules:

"You escaped to the US but still dey do skits inside your small room. Na who you dey deceive?"

Speed Darlington sends warning to NAPTIP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington reacted after he was declared wanted by NAPTIP. He sternly warned NAPTIP to pull down their post. He noted that he was not going to honour their invitation.

The controversial singer also dared the agency, stating that they didn’t have evidence, and asked who the complainant was.

He repeatedly asked who he had bullied and added that he didn’t call any names in his video. In the viral recording, the artist said that NAPTIP should pay him N2.5 million, as that was his charge for an appearance.

