Just hours after Davido unveiled his new luxury ride, Burna Boy dropped a cryptic post many see as aimed at him

The Afrofusion star claimed he’s ahead of all his peers, declaring that he was not lying with his statement

Netizens had plenty to say, accusing Burna of jealousy and advising him to focus on pushing his new album

Burna Boy is back in the headlines, but not just for his music. The Grammy-winning singer, who recently released his highly anticipated album, No Sign of Weakness, appears to have taken a subtle dig at fellow superstar Davido, at least, that’s what many fans think.

The drama started on Instagram, just hours after Davido shared the news of his latest acquisition, a brand new Lamborghini Revuelto reportedly worth over $1 million.

Not long after, Burna Boy shared a message on his IG story that read:

“I get everything pass ALL of THEM!! NO CAP IN MY RAP.”

Burna Boy drops cryptic post hours after Davido unveiled his new luxury ride. Photos: musiq_hq/IG.

Source: Instagram

That single line was enough to ignite speculation online, with many interpreting it as a response to Davido’s new acquisition.

See the post here:

“Nobody send Burna again” - Fans

The post didn’t sit well with many netizens, who felt Burna Boy was doing too much, too soon.

@mrmoraks wrote:

“The greatest tragedy in life is for a person to keep running when no one is chasing him.”

@mrmandela.ng added:

“The moment Davido announced his Lambo, Burna started ranting. Davido no go even talk if na Burna buy car.”

@iamrealjagaban wasn’t having it either:

“He dey do competition with Davido wey don comot for human being?”

Others advised Burna Boy to focus on promoting his new album instead of throwing jabs.

@chidera_idiagbo said:

“Push your album, call TikTokers, post people using your sound—leave this small pikin behavior.”

While Burna Boy’s fans see the post as a bold affirmation of self-confidence, critics argue it reeks of unnecessary competition. Some even questioned why the artist, who’s clearly at the top of his game, would feel the need to make such a statement.

@iambuju_212 didn’t hold back:

“Person wey never marry or get kids say him get everything.”

@guccimindset001 chimed in:

“Body dey pepper am say album no top anything. Sing rubbish full internet.”

@bigtee_makanaki:

“You say you pass everybody but still dey drop indirects? Big man no dey talk, e dey show.”

@callme_steffy:

“All these Grammy boys too dey emotional. Davido just dey enjoy him car, wetin concern you?”

Netizens accuse Burna Boy of being jealous of Davido. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy makes U-turn on family plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy revealed why fans shouldn’t expect him to start a family anytime soon.

This is a sharp contrast to an earlier statement he made during his recent 34th birthday celebration. According to the “Odogwu”, he was giving thought to starting a new family after having a recent conversation with Jowizaza.

However, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, the Grammy-winning artist got candid about his private life and why he’s yet to settle down or take a break from the spotlight.

