Adekunle Gold had prematurely celebrated Manchester Europa League triumph with an AI-generated victory post, but the Red Devils were beaten

The Red Devils will not play in any European competition next season following a dismal campaign under manager Ruben Amorim

The Old Trafford club had hoped to participate in the Champions League, which has been expanded due to the new format

Nigerian singer and staunch Manchester United fan Adekunle Gold has voiced his frustration after the team's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils were dominated by a determined Spurs' side inside the Athletic Bilbao Stadium on Wednesday night.

Having failed to win the title, Manchester United's hopes of securing Champions League qualification through the Europa League were dashed.

Adekunle Gold was dejected after Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham. Photo: adekunlegold.

Source: Instagram

Ruben Amorim's side will not take part in any European competition next season as they languish in 17th position in the Premier League.

However, the expanded Champions League format and other results, like Tottenham’s Europa League triumph and Crystal Palace’s FA Cup victory, which earned them a Europa League spot, had briefly kept their European dreams alive, per BBC.

Before the match, Adekunle Gold had prematurely celebrated with an AI-generated victory post.

The Europa League final loss to Tottenham marked the first time in years that the Old Trafford outfit would miss out on European competitions.

A disappointed Adekunle Gold shared footage of himself on Instagram reacting to United's loss, saying "Kasongo Yeye".

"Kasongo Yeye" is a Lingala melody that has continued to trend across social networks, captivating audiences with lyrics from the 1970s Congolese band Orchestra Super Mazembe.

Originally a soulful plea from a wife to her missing husband, Kasongo, the song has been revived through a viral TikTok trend, with over 114,000 videos.,

Adekunle Gold's followers have taken to the comment section of his post to banter.

officialchike said:

"If you laugh yourself we no go laugh you. We de share trophy-LESS for emirates."

kjlyrics added:

"Na to Go arrest Davido because e talk say anything wey him talk go happen now Man U don lose."

toluwaniajibade wrote:

"You want Davido and 1million others to laugh at us."

cleroydaboss replied:

"Check on your Man U fans… Una want sneak enter champions league lol."

themizabel posited:

"I like as you Dey drag yourself before dem begin drag you ehn big fish."

Casemiro of Manchester United walks past the UEFA Europa League Trophy after collecting his runners-up medal after the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 against Tottenham. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Adekunle Gold was not alone in his disappointment. Afrobeats star JoeBoy had boldly predicted a Premier League title for the Red Devils at the start of the season.

United to stick with Amorim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to retain manager Ruben Amorim despite the team's failure to win the Europa League final.

It remains United's worst season since the Premier League's inception in 1992, as they finished 16th or 17th in the league, with only six wins, six draws, and 13 losses since Amorim's appointment in November.

Despite the poor performance, The Times reports that United will stick with Amorim for the next season, with his job secure unless he chooses to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng