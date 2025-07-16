Singer Wizkid has marked his 35th birthday in a unique way as he took action on his social media page to the dismay of his fans

The world celebrated the music star in a grand way as he clocked 35 on July 16, 2025, however, he decided to delete his Instagram posts

Fans were not kind in their reaction, with a few wishing him a happy birthday and labelling his action

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is in the news for the umpteenth time for deleting all his posts on social media.

The Grammy Award-winning star, who unveiled his daughter's face a few weeks ago, drew the attention of his fans after he deleted all posts on his Instagram page.

That is not all, he also removed all links and other details from his bio as he marked his 35th birthday.

The "Morayo" crooner turned 35 on July 16, 2025. As the world celebrated the mark he has made in the music industry, many woke up to an empty social page from the superstar.

Wizkid is no stranger to wiping out his Instagram page unprovoked. A few months ago, precisely in April 2025, the "Kese" crooner cleared all posts on his Instagram, which has over 18 million followers.

His action was greeted with criticism, while a fan known as Theoon Sage said he was trying a public relations stunt. Wizkid was bashed for his action, with many cautioning him about his pride.

See his Instagram page here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's action

As expected, the music star’s latest move raised the attention of his fans. Some of them wondered if the award-winning musician was getting set to release a new album and was looking for ways to generate some buzz. However, a few others showed concerns and asked question why he decided to do that on his birthday. Many slammed him for his action as seen below:

@iamducalove wrote:

"Na childish behavior dey worry am. If he like make he delete himself join, Na him and fc’s problem be that."

@bnxn0007 reacted:

"He don go smoke wetin en head fit no carry again."

@holarrichie001 stated:

"That one concern him papa if him like make he delete him profile, wizkidayo we no really send your papa here."

@mc_sapato commented:

"Dis boy still dey behave like say he still dey 21. Small duck dey shake backside for us."

@jakarta_dc01 shared:

"Werey wan form maturity for him birthday." I just wonder wetin dey go on in his head."

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's baby mama Jada P marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and the best father.

She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blesses her with their children.

