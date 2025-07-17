A lady has shared several videos she made with Wizkid at different places and times to celebrate the singer as he marked his 35th birthday

The music star recently turned 35, and many fans took to social media to wish him well, sharing videos and tributes in his honor

However, fans were left grumbling after seeing the number of videos shared by the lady, many took to the comment section, asking questions

A lady has raised eyebrows with the way she marked the birthday of music star Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

The Morayo crooner turned 35 on July 16, 2025, and many people shared videos to wish him well in celebration of his special day.

Fans react to videos shared by lady to mark Wizkid's birthday. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@daveblogger

The superstar, however, cleared all his social media pages, including his bio and links, and chose to celebrate privately.

In a post circulating online, the lady shared several videos she recorded with the singer at different times and places, wishing him a happy birthday.

Most of the videos showed the two of them enjoying themselves at parties or clubs, while others were recorded at shows.

The positions they were both captured in sparked suspicion among Wizkid's fans, leading to a wave of curiosity.

Fans ask questions over the lady's videos

Fans ask for lady's handle after sharing videos with Wizkid. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Curious fans were quick to ask questions about the connection between the singer and the lady.

Some fans asked for her social media handle, eager to uncover her true identity. A few speculated that she might be Wizkid's side chick, taking care of the singer, while others suggested that she could be his very close friend who previously managed him during his time with the EME record label.

This marks the first time Wizkid has been linked with a lady other than Jada P, the mother of his three youngest children, leaving fans to wonder about the nature of his relationship with the lady.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Lady's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans over the videos shared by the lady. Here are some comments below:

@tessymonta commented:

"D problem is he can only roll wit people around him."

@johndaniel26362673 wrote:

"Can you guys tag the girl please."

@top._charles shared:

"That lady na be the real Opueh, lol she dey figa say Wizkid be her husband ."

@patternboyz001 said:

"Baba don pass to de hold camera. Because of the whole world. Even Davido wan snap him."

@__olayemi05 commented:

"When they can’t see you finish they will say you get pride big wiz keep doing your thing we are enjoying."

@izuwears_official wrote:

"Girl giving him London to enter why not close to him that way."

@dotfocux wrote:

"Make person tag her please I wan check something. Abi nobody get this babe handle??"

Source: Legit.ng