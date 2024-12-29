A man on social media has claimed that Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P, has welcomed their baby but kept it away from the public

In his post, a Christmas picture of the music entrepreneur shared on her Instagram story to prove his point was displayed

Fans in the comment section also shared their take about the post and some speculated that the man might be right

A social media user known as Reallest Gee has claimed that Jada Pollock, singer Ayodeji Balogun's baby mama, may have welcomed their third child and most people might not know.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid and his partner, Jada P were expecting their third child. They staged a baby shower and the singer was present to grace the occasion a few months ago.

In his post on X, Reallest Gee praised the kind of lifestyle that Jada P and Wizkid were living and called it a hundred percent.

Man praises Wizkid

Also in his post, Reallest Gee praised Wizkid for keeping certain things away from the public.

He went ahead to claim that the two love birds, who have been spotted spending time together, were married.

Reallest Gee also took to the comment section and alleged that Jada P's sister, Skyla, allegedly calls Wizkid her brother-in-law.

What fans said about Reallest Gee's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by the man. Here are some of the comments below:

@kaynkay:

"I like the way una they worship this guy go on."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"Who tell you say we no know say she don deliver?"

@_zzaza___:

"Just Dy play you hear."

@tohmmyt:

"That's when he released Morayo and we all understand that tho."

@kayfnkay:

"Na true. I dey suspect say na that Nov 22 when Wiz drop Morayo."

@eseoghene_becky:

"Who ko tell you say I nor know."

@wonderboyodc:

"I no love wizkid for nothing I also love his lifestyle."

@dennybaed:

"Unah Dey colo does Davido ever talk about his twins?"

@ananstesha:

"So people are not mature at all I swear why do you feel they should let you know what they are doing."

@baron_bigname:

"You don’t everybody to act same way leave Davido make him act the way him the act we love it like that."styledby_nana12's profile picture."

Jada P spurs speculation about baby

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P, had given a hint that she had given birth to their third child and expressed gratitude for the difficulties she faced during pregnancy.

In a post on X (previously Twitter), Jada Pollock recalled her experience during the early days of her pregnancy.

Jada Pollock claimed that she was rushed to the hospitla on emergency one day while she was pregnant with her third baby

