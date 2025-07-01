A video has surfaced showing skit maker Sabinus begging Wizkid FC after making a remark about the singer that didn’t sit well with the fans

During an Instagram Live session, the content creator made a comment about Wizkid that angered the singer's supporters

Many shared their thoughts on Wizkid and his loyal fanbase, while some voiced their displeasure with Sabinus’ comments

Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, has been spotted apologizing to the fans of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, after making a controversial remark.

In a video that’s been circulating online, the content creator, who welcomed his first child last year, addressed the issue during a live stream.

Sabinus listens to Wizkid's fan while on live stream. Photo credit@mrfunny/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Sabinus pleaded with Wizkid FC, asking for their forgiveness and clarifying that his words were not meant the way they were perceived.

He emphasized that he had no intention of disrespecting the singer, explaining that what they heard was misinterpreted.

Sabinus speaks about Burna Boy on live stream

Oga Sabinus further explained that he was given a significant opportunity by another Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, who provided him with the biggest platform outside Nigeria a few years ago.

The skit maker questioned why he would speak disrespectfully about another legend like Wizkid. He assured fans that he had posted apology notes on his social media platforms.

Sabinus trends over reaction to Wizkid's fans. Photo credit@mrfunny

Source: Instagram

Fans asks Sabinus to kneel and beg

During the live stream, some Wizkid FC members asked Oga Sabinus to kneel as a sign of apology, which he did, stating once again that he was truly sorry for his earlier comments.

This apology comes just a few days after skit maker Carter Efe lost both his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

He had made a live stream where he insulted Wizkid, and the singer’s fans reported his accounts, leading to their suspension.

See the video here:

What fans said about Sabinus' video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the skit maker. Here are comments about it below:

@petertarnongu stated:

"Wizkid FC one if you touch Wizkid you touch FC in all and will are ready to come after you."

@am_victorkelly said:

"This guy too loyal, he’s not pretending, more love sabiwa."

@ambitiouz_197 commented:

"One love now my bro, FC till thy kingdom come."

@omomommy_xoxo shared:

"E too sweet me. The sweetest part is Wizkid won’t say a word. I love dat human."

@dfinesteagle wrote:

"Ok forgiven, apology accepted .Baba no wan make una drag am, he don dey beg for 3days now."

@x_sureboy stated:

"Davido once said he doesn’t know why the whole industry fear wizkid as short as he is according to him, it’s simple, the fan base is organic just pure love, no single wizkid fan can give you one specific reason why he loves wizkid , we just love the weyrey unconditionally."

Source: Legit.ng