Peter Okoye has reacted to his brother Jude Okoye's statement about being a strong pillar to those he has managed

The singer, who was recently granted bail after being locked up by the EFCC, shared his thoughts concerning the situation with his siblings

This did not sit well with his younger brother Peter Okoye, who wasted no time in firing a response back at him

Peter Okoye, a Nigerian musician and dancer, formerly a member of the now-defunct PSquare, has shared a fiery response to his brother Jude Okoye. Before now, Peter had been accused of misleading the investigation and providing false information about his education and company finances.

The singer was said to have dropped out in 100L, as opposed to an earlier statement of being a University of Abuja graduate, among many others. The brothers have been at loggerheads, with Peter claiming that Jude was involved in a N1.43Bn fraud, for which he has been arrested twice.

Taking to social media, Jude Okoye recalled how the people he managed and shouldered their responsibilities turned their backs on him until they became broke and failed to take accountability.

His statements did not sit well with his brother, who affirmed that his claims were false. Peter stated that he earns more as an independent artist than he did when he belonged to the PSquare duo and was being managed by Jude Okoye.

In his word:

"JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE OLDER, DOESN’T MEAN YOU DESERVE RESPECT. RESPECT IS EARNED NOT GIVEN. Calling me broke or wishing I was broke has been your wish. These are the exact same words you told the EFCC officials. And you ended up getting locked up in prison. Of course, again you have to come up with another narrative “Broke” let’s set the record straight, you were shouldering who? May be them but not me."

"Agbaya, you were employed as a manager by Peter and Paul PSQUARE, and you got sacked the same as the other 2 managers before you. Period! I understand this may not sit well with some people, but truth be told, aside from my businesses, what I now earn on my own as a solo artiste today is more than what I used to earn after splitting three ways as PSQUARE plus the so-called manager."

"I am talking about both shows and endorsements. It really makes me question what’s the point of sharing with people who stole from you, betrayed you, and still discriminate against your efforts!?This solo journey has been a blessing—more rewarding and profitable, both financially and personally, no doubt 💯."

How fans reacted to Peter's rant

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thrift_by_bewa1 said:

"If you have not encountered being ganged up against by your own family you won’t understand where he is standing, allow him rant as necessary."

@officialmenak__ said:

"LIFE ISN’T ABOUT BEGGING FOR FAIR TREATMENT, IT IS ABOUT MATCHING ENERGY!!!"

@lollystyleme said:

"I experienced joy unspeakable ever since I started matching people's energy regardless if they're family or friends... Mio olewa kuu because I want to be the bigger and matured one. People know exactly what they are doing so imma give dem aura for aura.😂😂."

@johnboscoojombo said:

"For me what his brother wrote is fair and some how respectful and didn't particular said is u he is quoting two pple but Ur own nw u came out boldly to call him directly,dtz shows d type of person u are,well suite urself."

@queenie_rhodie said:

"Life isn't begging people for fair treatments, it's about matching Energy... I love that part."

@godwin_spencer.pclassicgroup said:

"Peter , Cynthia Morgan and may D. =jude. So if I know believe may D, Cynthia Morgan . You say make I know still believe MRP? No na."

@officiallrosie said:

"There is no perfect family anywhere but unity in a home scorns and angers the devil because unity in a home scares him and defeats him. It’s well and praying that all will be well 🙏🏼🙏🏼."

@grace_kelvin_jnr said:

"Aura for Aura. Indaboski for Indaboski. Peace for Peace. War for War. Blood for Blood. Well as for me I choose peace and dialogue 🥰."

@kennixhrh said:

"Standing gallantly with you Mr P. Aura for Aura."

@jahbitcoin said:

"Forget you big pass them."

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng earlier reported that music exec and elder brother to Psquare, Jude Okoye, was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

