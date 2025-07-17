Former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has shared some reasons why his marriage ended abruptly with his ex-wife, Sonia

The Nigerian international is currently spending his holiday in the country and has been seen with entertainers

Ighalo's wife has called her husband for allegedly humiliating their teenage daughter with his latest controversy

Odion Ighalo has recently made headlines after his wife attacked him on social media.

The former Manchester United star is currently in Nigeria, spending his holiday after an unimpressive performance with Al Wehaa, which led to their relegation.

The AFCON bronze medallist also shared some updates about the health status of his mother.

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo opens up on his relationship with his ex-wife, Sonia. Photo by: ighalojude

Source: Instagram

Ighalo shares marital status

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has maintained that he remains divorced from his ex-wife Sonia.

In a post on IG, the 36-year-old revealed that when marriages end, the blame should not be laid on one party alone, as the union is between two individuals.

The former Watford star said he remains in touch with his children, and they share an unbreakable bond, per Stella Dimoko.

Ighalo, who is still spending his holiday in Lagos, said both parties (husband and wife) have their flaws, and the ability to manage them speaks volumes. He said:

"There is a tiny line between hate & love: Odion Ighalo opens up on divorce with ex-wife

"I have my kids, and being divorced since 2019, finalised it around 2022.

"It is always messy sometimes because when two people love each other then there is a tiny line between love and hate.

"When a marriage ends, one party will be very bitter, then the love would turn to hate. When there are broken relationships, you don't blame one party; it's both because they both have flaws."

Fans react

mozheez_official said:

"Thank you bros now they should stop blaming men for everything."

shoe_medico_147 wrote:

"epa my hand dey up🙌.

Men need to start speaking up more 🙌."

Sonia, ex-wife of Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo, hits out at her husband for his activities off the pitch. Photo by: desuwa30.

Source: Instagram

Sonia attacks Igahlo

Ex-wife of Odion Ighalo, Sonia, has called the football star for allegedly humiliating their children following his bedroom scandal, making rounds on social media.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed that she was unaware of the entire story until she began receiving notifications and tags on his social media account. Sonia said:

“I had no idea that my ex-husband was making headlines due to his bedroom escapade. It is truly disheartening that this man continues to humiliate his children in such manner. We have a 15-year-old who has access to social media.

“You can’t read these things about me online. I carry myself so well and have a lot of respect for my gorgeous children, according to Tal Talk Nigeria”

Lege Miamii shades Sonia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, recently visited Odion Ighalo in his home, and their meeting was captured on camera.

In a video that was posted online by the movie star, Lege Miamii, who is known for his popular dating show, was seen trying to link up Ighalo with a new woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng