Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N’abania has jumped on the trending Odogwu Paranran and Achalugo trend on social media.

Recall that the trend took over the Nigerian social media space over Omoni Oboli’s YouTube movie, Love in Every Word, which featured Nollywood star Uzor Arukwe as Odogwu Paranran and ex-BBNaija star, Bambam as Achalugo.

Nigerians react as Flavour jumps on Odogwu Paranran and Achalugo trend.

Source: Instagram

The Ada Ada crooner took to his official X page to jump on the trend by asking if Achalugo could share. Shortly after, one of Flavour’s numerous female fans responded by calling him Odogwu and saying she could not share.

The music star’s response left many netizens amused. According to Flavour, Achalugo should bye because an odogwu like him must reach everybody.

Flavour jumps on Achalugo and Odogwu Paranran trend.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Ngwanu. Bye. Odogwu must reach everybody No be only you like better thing.”

See Flavour’s funny exchange with the lady below:

Fans react to Flavour’s exchange with ‘Achalugo’

The conversation between Flavour and his female fan playing the role of ‘Achalugo’ left many social media users amused. Some netizens waded into the discussion by sharing their hot takes on the responses from the music star and his fan:

The Ilaje Sultan said that Flavour has won the social media challenge:

This netizen said Achalugo has no choice but to share:

IamPelumi reiterated Flavour’s words that Odogwu must share:

Oliviadadiva1 was however of the opinion that one Achalugo should be enough for Odogwu:

Ssadortee De York said that any Achlugo who has nothing to bring to the table must share:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Gecko.977697 said:

“Yeye man, also allow her to share too.”

Papyfire said:

“Real talk 😂😂😂😂 Papyfire fiesta.”

Flyboy2179 said:

“Even bible say there will be a time it will be 10 women to one man . And it’s already happening 😂. Ask well before entering into a relationship ohh. If they can share!!”

Bhee_chee said:

“Ashawooooooooooooooooo.”

Odogwu Paranran star Uzor Arukwe speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe continued to trend across social media platforms in the country following his role in his colleague Omoni Oboli's YouTube romantic hit movie Love In Every Word.

Uzor Arukwe, aka Odogwu Paranran, recently broke his silence amid criticisms and praises of his role in the movie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Facebook user Chidozie Odogwudozilla Nnachor berated how Arukwe portrayed Igbo men in the movie, where he acted with Big Brother star Bambam. According to the netizen, Arukwe was doing great damage to Igbo men, which could not be undone in generations to come.

The actor shared a picture of him in Igbo attire on his Instagram page while appreciating his fans for the love shown towards his character in the hit movie.

