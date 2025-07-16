Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido got his fans defending him on social media after an old video of him resurfaced online

In the throwback video, the With You hitmaker was seen celebrating the birthday of his colleague Wizkid

The father of twins sang the traditional Happy Birthday To You song for Wizkid and made his associate join him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, gave netizens a new reason to talk online.

This was after an old video resurfaced online showing him celebrating his colleague Wizkid on his birthday.

The 5IVE hitmaker was captured in a selfie video during a trip in his private jet. Davido excitedly sang the traditional Happy Birthday To You song for the Essence crooner.

Not stopping there, he also made one of his associates join him in singing the birthday rhyme.

The father of twins further hailed Wizkid as a legend who was doing great in the music scene.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, shared details of what he thought about his colleague Davido and competing with him.

This was after Wizkid, in a series of new tweets, lambasted his perceived rival David Adeleke, aka Davido, for the latest single he teased and gave him a new name, “Frogido”

This came after the former DMW executive hinted at sharing some juicy news with his fans via his Twitter page. His post caused backlash from naysayers as it collided with that of his industry rival Wizkid, who also planned to release new music on October 1, 2024.

The Superstar crooner also explained why he doesn't see Davido as a competition.

Netizens react to Davido's throwback video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

choice_sasha said:

"If you love Wizkid and Davido genuinely button❤️😍>>>>>>>>>"

that_1guy__1 said:

"It’s just a fan boy wishing his celebrity happy birthday ❤️🦅."

_retiredsuicidebomber said:

"I really don't get why people hate my idolo....this guy is one of the best thing god has bless Nigeria with."

simon__kelly_ said:

"Evidence choke for everywhere 😂."

pretty_divaella said:

"A fan wishing his mentor happy birthday 😍😍."

davidsdayhascome said:

"I will say it again those never issues among themselves, until fans start tearing them apart 😢."

omorseebeauty said:

"This energy need to come back abeg. We post daily content on God Bless Africa."

_creed007 said:

"Davido na good soul na una fav problem no let am tall."

melanin_ruth_ said:

"One thing about Davido he wants everyone around him to win😍❤️."

smplyjessie1 said:

"Even Davido know say Wizkid is the greatest of all time🦅❤️🙌."

david44_________ said:

"Davido has always be a fan boy to big Wizkid.David fans just dey make Davido háte on big Wiz. Wizkid wey motivate Davido to start music lol 😂."

Burna Boy reacts to Wizzy, OBO drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the feud between Davido and Wizkid attracted the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy.

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid started hurling abusive words at Davido, his craft, and, by extension, his family.

Davido's industry rival, Burna Boy, reacted to the online commotion, sparking even more comments on the internet.

