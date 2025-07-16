Hellen Ati has shifted her attention towards Cubana Chiefpriest's wife, De Angels, over the prolonged DNA saga

In a live video on Instagram, the Kenyan lady urged De Angels to permit her husband to conduct a DNA test on her son

She claimed that De Angels is the one stopping her husband from doing the needful, adding that she isn't interested in a relationship with him

In a late-night Instagram Live session on Wednesday, July 16, Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of popular Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, made a public and fierce appeal to his wife, De Angels.

The Kenyan woman, visibly distressed, addressed the paternity controversy surrounding her child, urging De Angels to allow her husband to take a DNA test and fulfil his responsibilities to 'their' son.

Hellen expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support, especially on social media, but explained she could no longer remain silent.

She claimed that despite multiple attempts to reach out respectfully, Chiefpriest has not stepped forward to take a DNA test.

According to Hellen, his inaction is being influenced by his wife, whom she believes is deliberately preventing him from fulfilling his paternal obligations.

Throughout the session, Hellen reiterated that she no longer wants a relationship with Chiefpriest and has moved on emotionally.

Her main concern, she stated, is the well-being of their child, who she says is suffering due to the lack of support from the father. She described her current hardship, including relying on TikTok and driving for Uber to provide for the child, whom she claims resembles and behaves like Chiefpriest.

Hellen insisted that if De Angels were not in the picture, Chiefpriest would have taken responsibility much earlier. She invited Chiefpriest and his wife to travel to Kenya together to conduct the DNA test if necessary.

In a tone that fluctuated between desperation and resolve, Hellen Ati made it clear that this was no longer a private matter and vowed to continue raising her voice publicly until the DNA test is done.

She emphasised that she is not trying to take anyone’s husband but is simply demanding accountability for her child.

The session ended with Hellen stating firmly that she will never keep quiet, urging Cubana Chiefpriest to come and do the needful.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"@_deangels please talk to your husband @cubana chiefpriest to come and do the DNA test. This is getting out of hand, and I mean it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Hellen begs Chiefpriest's wife

As expected, Hellen Ati's jab at Cubana Chiefpriest's wife over the DNA test spurred a variety of comments, ranging from support to criticism.

