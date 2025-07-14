Indian police have found a woman named Nina Kutina, who had been living in a forest cave with her two children for about two weeks

The woman, whose visa expired in 2017, had travelled to India on a business visa when she was deeply drawn to Hinduism and Indian spiritual traditions

A recent video captured the rescued woman with police officials at the mouth of the secluded cave

A 40-year-old woman, Nina Kutina, also known as Mohi, made an isolated cave in Ramatirtha hills in Karnataka, a state located in southwestern India, into her home, where she resided with her two children, Preya, 6, and Ama, 4.

Amidst the dense forest and challenging terrain, the family established a basic living space within the natural cave and lived there for about two weeks before police officers discovered and rescued them.

A woman lived in a forest cave with her two children for two weeks. Photo Credit: @spkarwar

Source: Twitter

The Times of India reported that police found the woman and her children during a patrol and found out her visa had expired in 2017.

According to the Indian media outlet, Mohi had travelled to India on a business visa before making her way to the sacred coastal town of Gokarna via Goa.

She became deeply drawn to Hinduism and Indian spiritual traditions and maintained a Rudra idol as well as devoted her time to 'Puja' meditation while looking after her kids in the secluded cave turned home.

The police have commenced the process of deporting the woman and her kids to her home country.

A short video India Today shared on Facebook captured police officers with the woman before their forest cave home.

A woman who lived in a cave with her two children. Photo Credit: @spkarwar

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over video of White woman

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of the White woman in the cave below:

Tsusato Swuro said:

"Check her properly if she have any suspecting devices and connections with others. If not, don't harm her and the children. Treat them with respect since they are seeking shelter from us."

Pawan Singh said:

"Shows her faith in sanatan dharama 🚩🚩She is not extremists...she loves India and faith in spiritual power."

Karun Pandey said:

"First try to understand what is spiritual way of life, u can even achieve this by living in ur country and in between ur people!"

Bhakti Lata said:

"Someone local must have helped her otherwise how would she know this place and who is providing food to them?"

Shubhendu Chakraborty said:

"Few days ago found a man who walked from Switzerland to India by foot.Which Indian can dare?"

Akhil Joy said:

"To be honest... Living around animals much safer for her and daughters than living between humans."

Rakesh Kamath said:

"How come none of the police authorities didn't notice such lapse. Near by to Gokarna, sea bird naval base is located. Authorities must keep be alert on such incident."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about Lesotho's last cave dwellers, who inhabit a dimly lit mud dwelling nestled within a rocky mountain.

Man builds cave house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dug a large house in a high mountain and converted it into a beautiful cave house.

The countryside apartment is now referred to as Mr Tiger's Cave house because of the way it is tucked into a mountain hole he dug using simple machine tools, including a shovel.

An inspiring video seen online showed how Mr Tiger was able to achieve the high feat. In the video, he could be seen digging and cutting stones until he carved out a large space, and turned it into a sweet apartment fitted with many conveniences.

