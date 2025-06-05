President Bola Tinubu has commented on his relationship with Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola

Speaking during his visit to Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Thursday, June 5, the president said he had come with five wisemen

The president's comment at the event has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians who commented on the video

President Bola Tinubu has stirred reactions from Nigerians as he commented on his relationship with the Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, describing him as his baby brother. Recall that Femi Otedola was the son of a former governor of Lagos, a state that Tinubu also governed for eight years.

The president made the comment while speaking during his visit to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Thursday, June 5. The president said he had visited the refinery with five wise men, while referring to the businessmen who had accompanied him to the event.

President Bola Tinubu visits Dangote Refinery in Lagos Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu lists wise men in Nigeria

According to Tinubu, the five wisemen are Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank, Femi Otedola, Samad Rabiu, and Aliko Dangote, who is the chairman of the Dangote Group. President Tinubu's visit to the refinery will be the first of its kind since his resumption of office in May 29, 2023.

His statement reads in part:

“I landed here with four wise men: Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank, who is acknowledged worldwide; Femi Otedola, my baby brother; Samad Rabiu of BUA; and, I believe, the wisest of them all, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is so daring in thinking and doing.”

How Nigerians react as Tinubu commends Dangote, others

Tinubu's statement has started generating reactions from some concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Henry MD wrote:

"It is amazing to see President Tinubu surrounded by the top Richest Men in Africa, Dangote, Femi and Rabiu(BUA). Interestingly, all of them have their products and companies based in Nigeria. Yet some Nigerians still believe that abroad investment is better! Young people, be wise."

Fidel Otuya commented:

"Jagaban is creating new frontiers of Business Generals. What a brand manager that Mr. President is. You flow with him, and you reap. You turn your back on him, and you're Mr. Misfortune."

Hon.Ab Faj reacted:

"Please, where are those that claimed Mr President is against Dangote and he didn't want him to thrive with his refinery?"

Honourable Ameenullahi stated:

"Despite how bad this administration has been, you can’t undermine how vocal the President is."

Magnificent tweeted:

"Aliko Dangote for president come 2031... Bookmark this."

President Tinubu's video is here:

