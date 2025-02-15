Comedian Deeone has granted an interview to speak about social media activist, Verydarkman and why he decided to expose him

The funny man had been on VDM's neck and showed an OAP the evidence he had against the activist

While speaking on national television, he confessed that DM was his own evidence because he confessed about it

Reality show star, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone has granted an interview with Television Continental about his arch-enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Legit.ng had reported that Deeone had claimed to have an evidence against Verydarkman that he was sleeping with men.

In one of the clips of the interviews granted by the former Big Brother Naija contestant, he said that he planned all what happened on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

According to him, he was the one, who set the activist up. He affirmed that Nedu does not know anything about it. He just used Nedu to get at VDM.

The comedian added that if he had gone on TikTok to make the allegation about VDM's sexuality, people might not believe him. He further added that he needed a platform to expose VDM, which was why he went on the podcast.

Deeone also asserted that Verydarkman was his own evidence. He added that he has been studying him for about 18 months. The funny man also pointed out that Verydarkman had stated it before that he had slept with men.

Deeone apologises to Nedu

Speaking about Nedu, Deeone apologised to him and remarked that he didn't know that the On Air Personality would lose the opportunity of being the host of the podcast.

The reality show star explained that he felt bad when he heard that Nedu had to step down as one of the hosts of the podcast because of the exposé.

Recall that there was a time that VDM was in the good book of Deeone. He once begged his fans to support the activist after crying out that his NGO's account had been hacked and money taken from it.

See the video here:

What Nigerians said about Deeone's interview

Netizens reacted to the interview granted by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialkholar reacted:

"Na joblessness dey cause dis ones for deworm."

@kemioroj wrote:

"This guy is desperately looking for VDM's attention. Una Dey see this mugu e no get evidence again oohh, so wey the evidence you show the radio."

@kodak_gram21 wrote:

"Omo this country no just serious Godforbid."

@mosfit20 shared:

"This no well oh. You planned alone but Nedu asked the questions. Very mumu boi. How do you plan and Nedu didn't know but knew the questions to ask you??? Haba na who be this boy self."

@rochester8810 commented:

"This is talking about nonsense."

@color1_prettyblacky said:

"Mumu channel this energy take work on yourself, u even still de fit lash your wife well so??? VDM mata no let u see road again."

Deeone brags about self, colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who, were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

