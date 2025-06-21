May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has addressed the recent outburst from Linc Edochie’s wife, Yinka, regarding his client

Ugwuonye suggested that Yinka’s actions were a result of her failure to recover from the consequences of her previous attack on May’s fan

Fans were thrilled by his response and shared their thoughts on Yinka’s post and the way she has treated May

Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer representing May Edochie, has expressed his grievances following Yinka’s public release of the actress’s contact details.

In a lengthy online post, Ugwuonye stated that Yinka’s threat to pursue legal action was baseless, as she should have been cautioned against taking the law into her own hands.

May Edochie’s lawyer reacts to Linc Edochie's wife's action. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

He emphasized that Yinka was well aware of the severe legal consequences of her actions.

Ugwuonye further explained that Yinka's behaviour reflected growing desperation and an inability to recover from the fallout of her previous attack on May Edochie.

He accused her of disregarding her own well-being and seeking attention through negative means, despite prior warnings.

May Edochie’s lawyer assures public of action

May Edochie’s lawyer defends her over attack. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his post, lawyer Ugwuonye assured the public that he was carefully assessing the damage caused and would take appropriate legal action on behalf of May Edochie.

While he did not disclose specific details about the forthcoming action, he made it clear that he would stand firm in defending his client.

This is not the first time Ugwuonye has addressed Yinka's behaviour. A few weeks ago, he reacted to her abuse and threats towards May’s fans, suggesting that Yinka and Judy Austin were working together, claiming that Judy had introduced Yinka to Linc Edochie.

See the post here:

How fan reacted to May's lawyer's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the lawyer. Here are comments below:

@mylifeas.favour commented:

"This is life for you, where people will hurt you, break you, pound you and when you refuse to d£e they start playing the victim. Sad indeed. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. she suddenly forgets she started this."

@ebele.igwe1 shared:

"Arrest Linc! She gave her May's number."

@amarachi_iwunna stated:

"Yinka must provide an evidence where she said that May attacked her and another evidence where she said It was May that distributed her number."

@mummyrona commented:

"Are they trying to stall the ongoing court cases or even distract them."

@christalgram reacted:

"She just broke the law. Sharing someone’s personally identifiable information with the intent to cause harassment or harm is doxxing. This needs to be reported to the appropriate authorities and her employer. Their employee is openly bullying someone one line."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng