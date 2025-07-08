Linc Edochie's ex-lover, Yinka Theisen, remained in the news over their crashed relationship as she continued to spill more details

In a recent update, the abroad-based woman claimed that the filmmaker scammed women using his divorce case

She further shared screenshots of DMs received from other women who shared their encounter with Linc

Linc Edochie's ex, Yinka Theisen, has opened up a can of worm about how he allegedly extorts several women for love and money.

The abroad-based woman who has been releasing details of her crashed relationship with Linc, shared a screenshot of DMs she received from another woman who claimed Linc approached her.

Linc Edochie's ex, Yinka makes new allegations about his love life. Credit: @lincedochie

Source: Instagram

She alleged that Linc has been scamming women emotionally and financially, and wanted to use her to get some papers. She also said that she been contacted by several others he scammed, Stella Dimokokorkus reported.

In a now-deleted post, she shared screenshots of a conversation she had with one of the victims who claimed Linc divorced 2 years ago but has been allegedly asking Yinka for money to finalise his divorce.

See the post below:

Reactions as Yinka alleges Linc scams women

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

walwitzer said:

"This is the first time I’m witnessing a spiritual wife in a physical life😂."

afuamawunyo said:

"If he wanted to use her to get papers, he would have stayed in this whole drama or?"

demicarefoundation wrote:

"Auntie Yinka should go and sit down . This is how she behaves whenever a man leaves her . All the freaking time . What’s wrong with you auntie mi ? Must it always end messy with all your relationships?"

aranki1st said:

"But he walked aways amidst her bullsh**t, so I don't agree he is with her for the papers."

geomara_ij said:

"Someone said this is how she drag her ex until his current girlfriend put a police order against her, the woman is not mentally stable, just imagine how she’s behaving at 57. So shameful 😢."

marketwomanbella's profile picture

marketwomanbella said:

"Yul and Judy no wan put mouth for this matter, before Yinka go screenshot their gossip chat ..chimoo."

ladyb.hairline said:

"Who Linc offend, wey use this woman punish am😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

omomommy_xoxo said:

"May go just dey one corner dey sip her Annie's enhancement tea mixed with water melon wey she use buchymix blender make 😂😂😂."

useful_herbs said:

"How does it make sense she knew all about the way he scams women but was adamant about marrying him? Why is this only coming out after he broke up with her?"

itzmeeamara said:

"The only one messy here is Yinkus , her character is smèlling . No wonder Linc ran as fast as his legs could carry. Yinku you go cry tire."

posh_winie said:

"Aha! She was happy and jumping around after the engagement 😮😮 until she goofed and posted May’s contact . so her own engagement wasn’t scam?? Aha! 54yrs old woman ? 😳😳 Na God save Linc’s o!"

creatureofcomfort01 said:

"The funny part is that she still expects him to take her back after all these."

joyceisy said:

"Linc just bought kasala market on credit! 😂😂😂😂😂."

everywoman_hairz said:

"God gave you another chance of not being lonely at your old age.. you take Cho Cho Cho spoil am😂😂😂😂😂. If lf Lincoln wanted to use you for paper, mama he wouldn’t have left you."

babyfactoryng said:

"Omo This guy don buy market 😂😂😂."

christabel.george7 said:

"She go explain tire😂😂 and in all of these going on, May hasn't even cough let alone say a word😍 May I must say your spirit is too strong 🙌 a queen I stand❤️."

Yinka shares how May’s fans dealt with her

Legit.ng previously reported that Yinka alleged what some of May Edochie’s fans did to her while she was with Linc.

She made this known during an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu.

May's fans were not pleased with what Yinka shared and expressed their views, with many criticising her.

