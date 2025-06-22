Amid ongoing online drama stirred by Yinka’s attacks on her fans, May Edochie has travelled to London to focus on her business growth

May announced the launch of her new product line in the UK, marking a major milestone for her brand, and she accompanied the post with photos

The news warmed the hearts of her supporters, who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and praised her for maintaining grace

Nollywood actress and brand influencer May Edochie has shared stunning photos and videos from her latest trip to the United Kingdom, where she is set to launch her beauty line, QM Beauty Products.

In a series of Instagram posts, the mother of three expressed gratitude and excitement, describing herself as being "up in the clouds, far away from the noise and beyond the ordinary."

May Edochie's fans react to her post amid drama with Yinka. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@yinkatheisen9

Source: Instagram

She invited her fans to join her in celebrating the milestone, and they responded with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and praise for her resilience.

May Edochie shares travel moments

The mother of three who made her acting debut in 2024 also posted elegant shots from her flight, including photos of herself enjoying a lavish in-flight meal.

Additional images captured her arrival at the airport and posing in front of the hotel where she’ll be staying throughout the event, which runs in July.

Her achievement comes amid recent online tension involving Yinka, wife of Linc Edochie.

May Edochie's fans excited about her progress. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yinka had earlier released May’s phone number online, sparking retaliation from May’s fans, who in turn leaked Yinka’s contact details and address. The two camps have continued to exchange harsh words and threats on social media.

Despite the online, May Edochie has not uttered a word about it. Instead, she has continued to share pictures, video of her life and business growth.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the post made by May Edochie

Fans were impressed to see the video and pictures shared by the actress. They encouraged her by congratulating her and sharing their two cents about her life and attitude. Here are a few comments below:

@mss_got_u shared:

"Congratulations are in order this is amazing I’m on board for it all ."

@ochyiepearl commented:

"Na so so good news full this page.every post is a testament that God is good . You are blessed."

@abemof shared:

"My queen, the blessed among women, the one who God has chosen to shine brighter light in the world, I love you ma'am."

@sharonbensonofficial said:

"We don't make noise. We elevate. Congratulations queen."

@bensonokonkwo_official_wrote

"Massive congratulations daughter of grace."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng