The senator's lawyers are now pushing hard for bail, but the judge has set July 25 to rule on the request

What began as an online rant has now landed popular TikTok influencer Gabriel Timothy, known by fans as Tumma, behind bars.

The social media sensation is currently cooling off in Kuje Correctional Centre after he was charged with defamation, cyberstalking, and injurious falsehood—all linked to controversial comments he allegedly made about Regina Daniels, Nollywood actress and wife of Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko.

Tumma had alleged that the actress was involved in several extramarital affairs as he called on her husband, Ned Nwoko’s attention.

However, his fate may change soon. The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed July 25, 2025, to decide whether he deserves to go home on bail or continue his stay behind prison gates, reports Sahara Reporters

During the court session on Wednesday, Tumma’s legal team, led by S.M. Oyeghe, pleaded with Justice Yilwa H. Joseph to grant bail, arguing that the charges are bailable under Nigerian law.

“We are only asking that our client be granted bail on liberal terms,” Oyeghe said, referencing constitutional protections on personal liberty.

However, the prosecuting counsel stood firm, saying Tumma hasn’t provided any convincing reason to deserve bail. The judge, Justice Joseph, adjourned the bail ruling to July 25.

Senator Nwoko’s team had described Tumma's words as “vile, reckless, and malicious.”

In a strongly-worded statement, Nwoko said:

“There is no democracy anywhere in the world where freedom of speech includes freedom to defame, blackmail, or incite hatred under the guise of online influence.”

Netizens praise Regina Daniel for seeking justice

@Blaq_Oracle:

"Regina Daniels get power o. Na so person go talk small, boom! Court straight. Freedom of speech don choke."

@AdaBaby_01:

"You don’t go online and drag a billionaire’s wife and expect zero consequences. Na lesson be this".

@DonFlexxy:

"But make una talk true — was the guy lying or nah? Abi na oppression we dey witness like this?"

@RealZee:

"Internet no get brake again. People just dey talk anyhow without proof. Regina and Ned no send una."

@Musa4Naija:

"This one go serve as example. Clout-chasing no be career — especially when billionaires dey involved."

VDM reacts to Tumma's ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that a social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, reacted to Tumma's ordeal. He shared some videos of the TikToker.

Sharing his encounter with the controversial content creator, VDM claimed that he met Tumma in prison and was even begging on his behalf

He remarked that Tumma was in detention then for alleging that the wife of the president, Oluremi Tinubu, had a lover. VDM also asserted that he begged three times for Tumma, and he finally got his freedom, but was surprised that he would go and defame another person online.

