Judy Austin's ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, addressed those criticising his former marriage to the Nollywood actress in a new video

Emmanuel Obasi, who revealed the age difference between himself and Judy Austin, stated that some people claimed she married her ancestor

Emmanuel Obasi also spoke about the role he played in Judy Austin's academics, stirring reactions

Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Nigerian actress Judy Austin, has ignited reactions with a video where he shared information about his age as well as that of his ex-wife.

Obasi, who made headlines after claiming Yul was sleeping with Judy while she was under his roof, claimed many netizens were 'anxious about his real age' as they claimed his ex-wife had married an 'ancestor.'

Judy Austin’s ex-husband addresses critics who questioned their age difference. Credit: judyaustin1/obasie

Source: Instagram

In a video, Obasi boldly revealed he was born on October 18, 1978, which means he turned 47 years old in 2025.

He added that the age difference between him and Judy was 10 years.

"I am making this video because I don't know why many people are so anxious about my real age. It is simple, Mr Obasi was born 18th October, 1978. Go and verify anywhere. If you now deduct 10 years from real age, you will get the answer to Judy Austin's real age. for some people are syaing she married her ancestors go and sort it out by yourself,"

Obasi also addressed the claims that he funded Judy's academics before marriage.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband shares hint about her age. Credit: judyaustin1/abasie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Emmanuel Obasi wrote in a caption,

"I still remain Mr Obasi Emmanuel, former husband to Judy Austin, the man that married in a family of marry one and marry all."

The video of Emmnauel Obasi speaking about his age is here.

Reactions as Mr Obasi shares Judy Austin's age

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Onyii Udeaja Ekene said:

"Yes ooo,use her name make money as she no stay for u to reap the fruit of sending her to school."

Nsenno DanielAnkoh commented

"Former Judy Austin Yul edochie husband. The man that pass the ball to Yul."

Tewor Sinava Macarthy wrote:

"Mr. Obasi is now ready for violence he nor go gree at all."

Armakar Oakoley Orffordumuh commented:

"Hehehe Mr Obasi this table you are shaking o!..leave this table..looks like the last video generated good money hence you came out again.. This table you are shaking go break o!"

Ngozi Chidalu said:

"So you started training her from womb, Oga rest joor, you follow spoil Judy."

Bala Rabi wrote:

"You chop, leave plate for yul. Na you be you be the real man."

Aloysius Amaka Chimezie said:

"From my calculations Mr obasi 1978 is 47years while Judy is 37 1988 he gave her 10 years age gap."

Ebele Ogbes reacted:

"Oga last time you told us that you were 55years now again you said 47years please calculate very well. So you were not born when Nigeria did their fastic 77? Oga you were born 1968 go and check very well."

Judy Austin flaunts car gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin shared a heartwarming video showing the car gift her son, Star Dike, received from his aunt.

The gift comes just six months after the same aunt gave the young boy a Range Rover.

In the video, the woman, who had a baby a few weeks ago, unboxes the new Mercedes-Benz, which features the personalized plate number "Star Dike."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng