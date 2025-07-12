Charles Soludo, the Governor of Anambra state, and his son Ozonna made the frontline of blogs recently

In a video that has gotten the attention of many, the former Central Bank governor and his son displayed impressive dance moves

Netizens and fans were surprised to see the head of state in a lively mood as they shared observations about his son

Charles Soludo, the Governor of Anambra state, has joined his son Ozonna, a musician and content producer, in participating in his dance challenge.

Many Nigerians were moved by the video, as they had never seen the previous governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in such a light-hearted manner.

Father and son wore similar outfits, a top and pants with a red and white matching baseball hat as they displayed their sleeks.

They both moved simultaneously while maintaining their dance steps in unison.

Governor Soludo and son trend online

Netizens pointed out different things they noticed about the father and son, igniting conflicting takes online.

_cherii_coco sai:

"All I see here is a father supporting his child."

ladyque_1 said:

"If his father supports him, who are you judge him???"

dailygistroom said:

"He is just feminine and the Dad accepts him for that."

gcw__ said:

"A loving father supporting his daughter."

zikaokeke said:

"Davido papa go Dey thank God everyday."

drsilviaudoka said:

"Ada bekee na daddy ya."

emmirex_11 said:

"So Nigerians expected him to hate his son?"

foodsupplies.ng said:

"He accepts his son… that’s a good sign for someone of his status and culture. Tells alot about who he is as a person."

owosenii said:

"The message is clear, he's setting the record straight that he's right behind his son through whatever. Some of una mama na winch, but your mama na still your mama."

kenny_okechukwu said:

"Awww such a loving dad supporting his daughter.. Go girl!!!!"

iam_jenny.chi said:

"Anambra State Governor and his Princess. Adaeze ndi Isuofia."

nnennadieke said:

"💯 for supportive parenting!!!"

the_sarah_official1 said:

"Anambra king and his beautiful princess 👸."

nnennadieke said:

"Some of you with your ome nshi parents flying from one dibia to the other for rituals are also here to judge people."

the_weird_miss said:

"So let me get this straight. You hate him. That's not enough o. His family should hate him too in solidarity with you? A random person on the internet?"

pabloandras said:

"Alot of folks without father's love in the comments... Make una dey cry dey go."

big_nameii said:

"Just pay influencers to create a dance for your song. Because this thing you’re doing na praying mantis."

turuchi_chi said:

"Say what ever you want at-least he has a dad that loves him despite whatever. some of you talking craap your dads don’t even give a shiit about you."

ogeudemba_ said:

"The first and only people that owe you love at all times are your parents. Please if you can’t love your child unconditionally, don’t bring any child into this world."

Nigerians edit Davido's video

Davido recently shared a fun moment between him and his cousin, Folashade Adeleke, in a dance video that went viral.

The DMW label boss and his cousin showed impressive dance moves while grooving to his new song with Omah Lay.

However, some fans who preferred to watch Davido's cousin dance alone took action by re-editing the video.

