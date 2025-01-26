Zicsaloma has announced that he has done a nose surgery as he shared the journey with his fans on social media

In the post, he showed how he travelled for the surgery, the place where it took place and some of the procedures

Fans took to the comment section to react after seeing his before and after pictures as they shared their opinion about it

Nigerian skit maker Aloma Isaac Junior, best known as Zicsaloma, has joyfully announced the success of his nose surgery which took place in Istanbul recently.

The content creator, who became a house owner years ago, shared his journey during the operation. He also tagged the medical expert who made his new-look possible.

Reactions trail Zicsaloma's new look after surgery. Photo credit@zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

According to the funny man, after the operation, his look gave everything he wanted. He noted that he saw the profile of the hospital online and contacted them.

He shared his looks after the surgery and before he went for the procedure.

Zisaloma speaks about his procedure

Also in the video, he said it was the medial facility that lodged him when he got there, and he didn't face any challenged.

While he was in the hospital, he was made to sign some documents, and he became nervous before the surgery to place.

The skit maker, who gave his mother a house, was all covered up with plaster, and he said that it will take six days before he can take them off.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Zicsaloma's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens to the video shared by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamnasboi:

"I never anticipate to see something like this for my life. I Dey wait for the new look."

@moyolawalofficial:

"If u like fix eye , u must still buy my bag."

@prettyjessy65:

"Ur child will surely remind u of ur former nose."

@danielskenty:

"But this surgery no go enter your DNA oo. Your children will still inherit the big nose. I no wan hear. The children didn’t look like me oo."

@gbligbe:

"Shey you know sey the children will eventually have that nose that you changed."

@edwardaganesh:

"You should have done bbl naaw."

@peter_mylife:

"Mama Amazing Grace will have a new face."

@yhutie_pat:

"Is this a joke?You even sound like someone with stuffed nose. This is wild."

@evan_great:

"So God is now a mistake.. it's well ohhhh."

@stikababy:

"Person change nose Una con De cry say e change nose. You people don't have family problem to think of? Association of Instagram criers. Taking panadol for head that is not yours. Mscheeeeew."

@xandrea_abbott:

"Nah so fine girl go see u foh road dey think ur nose nice only to go born pickin for u d nose come out original ah fi sue u for identity fraud &false advertisement dey play self love is important

Peter Okoye undergoes hair surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had done a surgery and shared his journey with his fans online.

He shared the before and after clip of how it looked while praising the people responsible for it.

Fans were impressed by the video as they shared their take on Peter Okoye's new look and compared him to his twin brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng