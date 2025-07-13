Nigerian music icon Rudeboy intensified the tension building between Chelsea and PSG fans ahead of the FIFA finals

Legit,ng reported that the World Cup final match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States on Sunday, July 13

The Afrobeats star, in anticipation of the game, predicted its winner as he donned a blue caricature costume to tease netizens

Nigerian music icon Paul Nonso Okoye aka Rudeboy, has caught the attention of many online as he anticipates the Chelsea vs PSG match.

The reimagined FIFA Club World Cup is nearing its dramatic finish, with only one big match remaining to decide everything.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will face battle in Sunday's grand finale, capping off a month-long, 32-team spectacle. With the title of world champions and a prized piece of silverware at stake, both titans have everything to play for.

advanced to the final after defeating Fluminense in the semi-finals, with new acquisition Joao Pedro scoring a stunning brace. Chelsea, led by Enzo Maresca, are attempting to become the first English team to win the team World Cup twice, defeating Palmeiras in the 2021 edition, Goal reports.

As for PSG, this is their first trip to the championship final, and what a statement they made. The French champions easily defeated Real Madrid to book their place in the title match.

The matchup between two of Europe's elites on Sunday promises to be exciting. On paper, one team may have the advantage, but in a final of this size, the margins could be razor-thin. Expect a duel of tactical wits, individual brilliance, and even a moment of magic to decide the outcome.

Rudeboy shares anticipation online

The Afrobeats star, known to be a staunch supporter of The Blues, wore a caricature outfit in blue and announced to his fans and followers his predictions for the match.

According to Rudeboy, he was sure that Chelsea was collecting the cup tonight.

He wrote:

“Forget !!! Today we are collecting 😝. (A) Collect the cup 🏆. (B) Collect the collect ⚽️. Up Chelsea!!! 💙💙💙.”

Shee his post below:

Rudeboy’s post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifyokoye1 said:

"Ahh! Both PSG and Chelsea rep the colour Blue.. so may the best blue win (psg 🤭🤭)."

robinsonshoo said:

"Rudeeeeeeeeee up the Chelsea 💙."

brodashaggi said:

"Make PSG take am play first 💙✨."

iamprinzsheddy said:

"Uncle Paul I know we’re winning today but tf you doing boss 😂😂😂 Up the Chelzzzzz💙💙💙💙💙💙💙."

rich_hommie_yslimm said:

"Na lie una no go see am 😂😂😂no matter what I’ll pray so you no go make mouth for our ear 😂."

chelseanewsambassador said:

"We're winning the FIFA club World Cup🏆💙💙🌎."

kevinblak_comedy said:

"Premium tears Boss🙌."

iamdavidsyn said:

"This one no be time for video, na time for prayers. Make God help us abeg 🥹🙏🏽."

darkskin_ernest said:

"This game tonight is unpredictable. Let’s see who own the trophy 🏆 tonight, Good luck to both team."

