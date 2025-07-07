TikTok streamer Peller has voiced his concerns regarding his friend Shank's recent actions towards him

Shank has recently been expanding his reach abroad, linking up with top personalities in their respective fields and putting Nigeria on the global map

In a new video shared by Peller, he expressed his feelings of disappointment towards his friend and mentioned what he believes should have been done instead

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see Peller, whose real name is Hamzat Habeeb, share his latest social media post.

Peller had complained about his colleague Shank’s recent behaviour towards him, especially when he is with his American friends.

According to him, Peller is only mentioned when he is streaming alone, but Shank fails to acknowledge him when he is with other people.

Fans drag Peller call him jealous after video he made of Shank. Credit: @peller089, @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that this kind of behaviour can breed envy in the industry, and he does not want that for them.

Peller also stated that he holds no grudge against Shank but wanted him to know how he feels. Recall that Shank recently met with Wizkid, and Carter Efe couldn’t keep calm; instead, he insulted the singer for not giving him attention after such a long time.

Watch the video here:

Recall. the skit maker reacted to the increment in the price of fuel in Nigeria as the economy bits harder.

In the post made by the comedian, he noted that he filled his car tank with almost N100k as he lashed out at the government.

His post sparked a series of responses from fans in the comments section as they aired their view about it.

Reactions as Peller's clip about Shank trends

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ugonemere02 said:

"I feel less intelligent anytime I listen to Peller talk😔..no offense.. hm talk de reduce iQ."

@FLACKO_VVS said:

"If Jarvis no dey this guy life, i believe he would have stepped up more this. it is time sha."

@HelthJanna said:

"Peller get 100% chances to stay with Kai than shank and Enzo."

Fans have shared their hot takes after a video of Peller's comment about Shank trended. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

@KikiopeNiyi said:

"Na this worwor english u wan take go america 🙆‍♂️."

@Alamusodiq01 said:

"Jealous kee you may not like peller which is fine buh non of them can pull his number... if you know what peller as done for Enzo you won't talk about peller."

@NAUGHTYEFFECT said:

"He is not jealous. He feels so entitled. Like everything is supposed to be for him alone. More reason I don't like with him."

@Preciousann1__ said:

"Make e go embarasss us?🤣 Shank and Enzo never secure themselves finish, you want make dem dey mention you 😭."

@Paplotech11 said:

"He eyes don day clear that’s the reason why shank left nija for him."

Shank wins Mr Beast’s $10K at Kai Cenat’s streamer university

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian, Shank Comics won $10,000 at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University to the joy of fans.

Popular YouTuber, Mr Beast, gave Kai Cenat $10,000 for a lucky person to win at his Streamer University, and Shank emerged victorious.

The moment Shank was announced as the winner of the $10,000 went viral, and it raised excited reactions from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng