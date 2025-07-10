Bimbo Ademoye called out a former close friend who betrayed her by trying to get down with her boyfriend

The movie star narrated how the culprit turned bitter and competitive despite all the support she received

Her exposé got many social media users reacting, who sympathised with her and also called out the culprits

Award-winning Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has called out a former close friend who betrayed her out of envy, used her for fame, and even went as far as trying to wreck her romantic relationship.

Ademoye is reportedly in a relationship with media personality, VJ Adams.

In a post shared on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, the “Sugar Rush” star narrated how the once-trusted friend, who also aspired to become an actress, turned bitter and competitive despite all the support she received from Bimbo.

She wrote:

“I once had a friend who wanted to be an actor as well. I’d shop for her whenever we had events—clothes, shoes, bags, everything. I wanted her to look the part. Mind you, I was already getting fame then and had even been AMVCA-nominated twice”

Bimbo Ademoye calls out a former close friend who betrayed her.

Source: Instagram

But the friendship began to sour after a shocking incident at a movie premiere where the actress was the lead star.

After getting styled and prepped for the red carpet, she was stunned when the friend arrived in the exact same dress, just a different colour.

She revealed:

“Tell me why Aunty pulled out the same exact dress I was wearing in another colour. I didn’t mind at first, but my sister flagged it as disrespectful.”

Soon, Bimbo started seeing a pattern. At every event, the friend aimed to outshine her, showing up in more extravagant looks—all funded by Bimbo herself.

The actress wrote:

“For every event we attended, she’d always want to dress or look more expensive… ON MY TAB".

The breaking point came when Bimbo fell seriously ill, and the friend completely disappeared.

However, what came next shocked the actress. She claimed the former friend created a fake Instagram account to troll her and even messaged her boyfriend at the time with damaging lies.

She said:

“She started trolling me and sending messages to my boyfriend at the time, saying all sorts. The craziest part? She even tried to link up with him romantically. Tell me why this daughter of Jezebel did that.”

See the video here:

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye's exposé

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@tundeblack_01:

"Na wa o. So person fit dey help another human being like this and they’ll still repay you with evil? This world is wicked abeg"

@queenshady:

"That “daughter of Jezebel” part weak me. Bimbo na real storyteller! Glad you cut her off sha."

@amaka_bae:

"Some friends will envy you while smiling in your face. Thank God she showed herself early. God will continue to protect you Bimbo"

@its_ayo_szn:

"This is why I keep my circle small. Even the ones you feed will bite you if given the chance. SMH."

@lilian_dollface:

"You dressed her like a queen and she came for your crown. Envy is a disease fr. You dodged a bullet, sis"

Bimbo Ademoye is reportedly dating VJ Adams.

Source: Instagram

