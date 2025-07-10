Iyabo Ojo has responded to the ongoing plans to cancel her amid the protests against her over her involvement in Mohbad's case

A group of men were seen protesting on the streets, directing curses at the actress in relation to the singer's death

Fans were moved by her post, sharing their thoughts about Iyabo and offering prayers for her and her family

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has addressed the ongoing protests against her following the death of the late singer Mohbad.

Legit.ng previously reported that a protest erupted on the streets, with placards bearing Iyabo Ojo's name and image, while men rained curses on her.

Iyabo Ojo's friend comforts her over a post she made about her ordeal. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@iammohabd

Source: Instagram

In a detailed post, the mother of two explained that she had been invited by the police in connection with a petition involving cyberbullying and other allegations related to a live video she recorded a few years ago.

She clarified that she had never claimed that Mohbad's death was caused by any specific individual.

Ojo further revealed that she, along with some social advocates, met with the Commissioner of Police at the time, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, the late Mr. Ayilara (then Deputy Commissioner of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department), and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to discuss the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into Mohbad’s death.

Iyabo Ojo's friends comforts her. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo shares ordeal in critics' hands

Addressing her critics, the actress shared that her name had been inscribed on coffins and that she had received threatening videos targeting her life and property.

She acknowledged that her political opinions during the last election may have made her a target for intimidation and sponsored attacks.

Despite the challenges, Iyabo Ojo took comfort in her faith, noting that "many are the afflictions of the righteous," but she believes God will deliver her from all trials.

She reiterated that she has never blamed anyone for Mohbad's death, instead reacting to the videos circulating online at the time.

Recall that her office caught fire recently and shared videos of the loss she incurred.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Yyabo Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled reaction of fans to the post as seen below:

@theladyjokelet wrote:

"My prayers are with you sis , this too shall pass."

@sexysinoo shared:

"You are a woman of courage, purpose, and truth. Your voice speaks not only for justice but for those who can’t speak for themselves."

@olajumokeamokeodo stated:

"Queen mother, I believe you're coming out strong, no matter how your enemies try to bring you down , you will surely overcome them by the grace of God ."

@chiomagoodhair said:

"You’ve done nothing wrong by fighting for justice and reacting publicly to the videos that were circulating at the time of Mohbads death as did every other concerned Nigerian that period. You therefore should not be singled out by the aggrieved parties."

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 commented:

"You are the Strongest woman I know my woman al these shall past and you will drink your haters tears sending you love and hugs, you will never fall and you will never fail, in the race of life you will never stumble, stay Strong ma'am."

Iyabo Ojo gets royal welcome to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo returned to Nigeria after her daughter's lavish wedding in Tanzania.

The actress was welcomed like a queen at the airport as some of her best friends serenaded her there.

Iyabo Ojo was amazed at the crowd that came to welcome her, as she was almost in tears after seeing them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng