Music promoter Sam Larry has denied bullying Mohbad, claiming the late singer owed him N2m for a birthday show

He stated that people who have been attacking him since the singer’s death never cared about his music when he was alive

The VDM’s explosive sit-down with Sam Larry has gone viral, with netizens divided over fresh revelations

Controversial Lagos socialite and music promoter Sam Larry has finally broken his silence in a new viral interview with outspoken activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) — and his words are already sparking outrage online.

The music promoter and Marlian Music boss Naira Marley have been fingered as culpable in the singer’s death, which happened in September 2023.

In the video, which circulated on Saturday, June 28, 2025, Sam Larry opened up about his relationship with late singer Mohbad, whom he insists he never bullied.

Sam Larry denies bullying Mohbad, claiming the late singer owed him N2m for a show. Photos: @samlarry/@mohbad/IG.

Instead, Sam Larry claimed the public has twisted the narrative around Mohbad’s death and that he is being unfairly attacked online by people who didn’t genuinely support the singer while he was alive.

During the interview, Sam Larry revealed that Mohbad allegedly owed him N2 million — money he claimed was for a joint birthday performance the singer agreed to do for him in January.

According to him, Mohbad personally suggested the birthday show idea and even sent his account details to receive an appearance fee. But things didn’t go as planned.

He stated:

“His birthday was January 4, mine was January 7. He told me to merge the shows and collect an appearance fee. He got paid but never showed up."

The music promoter, who has faced widespread criticism since Mohbad’s tragic passing, insisted he never had any malicious intent toward the late star.

Despite the tension between them, Sam Larry expressed regret and sadness over Mohbad’s death, claiming he wasn’t even in town when the incident occurred.

He said:

“Yes, I miss him. He was a good boy. All these people shouting ‘Justice for Mohbad’ didn’t even support his music when he was alive. I carried his career on my head. I took him everywhere.”

See the interview here:

Fans react to Sam Larry’s interview with VDM

The comment has stirred mixed reactions, especially among fans who remember multiple videos from the past allegedly showing Sam Larry confronting or harassing Mohbad, clips that resurfaced after the singer’s passing in 2023.

@Bella4Real:

"This interview came too late. If you truly cared about Mohbad, why wait till now to speak?"

@ZaddyOlu:

"So he’s saying Mohbad owed him money? And that’s supposed to clear his name? Very suspicious, abeg"

@MohbadLivesOn:

"This guy carried Mohbad’s career, but can’t carry his conscience. Justice must still prevail. RIP Imole"

@SadePearl:

"One thing about Nigerians: once you die, everyone starts claiming they helped you the most. Smh."

@VDMfan001:

"VDM no dey fear anybody! At least now we’re hearing both sides. Let the public decide who’s lying"

Sam Larry states that people who have been attacking him since Mohbad's death never cared about his music. Photo: @samlarry/IG

Court to rule on bid to reopen case against Naira Marley, Sam Larry

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos High Court in Ikeja has set July 2, 2025, as the date for its decision in the petition by late singer Mohbad's father, Mr Joseph Aloba, seeking permission to overturn the DPP's legal advice and court proceedings that freed Naira Marley and Sam Larry on allegations of involvement in singer’s death

The petitioner, Mr Joseph Aloba, is suing for and on behalf of the Aloba family, with the Attorney General of Lagos State and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) listed as respondents.

Senior Advocate Wahab Shittu highlighted a lack of a fair hearing as one of the reasons for the application.

