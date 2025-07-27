Controversial singer Portable trended on the internet as he shared intentions to beat up archenemy Verydarkman

The Zazu hitmaker reacted to a proposal of engaging in a boxing fight with the internet sensation for ₦100 million

Portable mentioned the uncanny means he would use to bring VDM down, triggering reactions across social media

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has sparked uproar online by threatening to unleash "thunder" and "juju" on social media activist, Verydarkman, over a ₦100 million celebrity boxing fight proposal.

The revelation was made in a viral video where Portable discussed the offer in detail and expressed frustration at the situation.

Portable narrates how he would beat Verydarkman with thunder and juju. Credit: @portablebaeby, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Referring to the VDM as a manipulator, the Zazu hitmaker highlighted that he going to help Nigerians capture who had been a threat to them

He also addressed corruption in Nigeria, declaring that he would become "richer than corruption."

In the video, he said: “Nigeria is full of corruption and I’ll be richer than corruption. You’re giving me ₦100 million to fight Verydarkman — should I just kill him? Should I send thunder to him and tell it to strike him today?

“If I want to fight him, I’ll hit him with wood and juju.”

Portable also accused unknown individuals of using him to attack the TikTok celebrity, claiming that influential powers were attempting to bring the activist down.

Watch him talk below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable ignited a frenzy online following his recent feud with internet personality Verydarkman.

Recall that that the two archenemies released diss tracks targeting each other, responding to and refuting each other’s accusations.

The drama started when the singer posted a video calling out VDM for constantly dragging President Tinubu over the country’s economic woes.

Not stopping there, he also accused the activist of using the late singer Mohbad’s tragic case to gain attention, claiming that after all the noise, justice was still not served.

In response, VDM recorded a diss track titled "Ole," which means “thief,” mocking Portable over past allegations of theft.

VDM didn’t just stick to music. He dug into the archives and pulled out a controversial video from 2020, showing Portable being beaten by a mob who accused him of stealing a phone and a tricycle.

Netizens react to Portable’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@LIFEHAPPENS147 said:

"Baba dey find better cash 🤣😂🤣 juju dey."

@JT_akinyemi said:

"😂😂😂 baba know say he no fit fight vdm without better head injury."

@its_Eververde said:

"Werey no sabi fight. Werey wey dey fix match."

@yosore23 said:

"Mtcheww you wey they go beat wella🤣."

@DAjimacks said:

"Kill am ke! You better print your obituary plenty 😂😂😂."

Portable meets Seyi Tinubu at Vodi's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable exuded utmost humility upon meeting President Tinubu's son, Seyi, at an event.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Portable, who was among the celebrities who attended Seyi Vodi's star-studded birthday party, was spotted exchanging warm pleasantries with Seyi Tinubu.

Portable shook Seyi Tinubu's hand and bowed before him. Seyi, on the other hand, took his phone and had a quick selfie with Portable, who was conspicuously excited over their link-up.

