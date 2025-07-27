Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo caught the attention of many online as she responded to Verydarkman’s recent allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media sensation alleged that the actress created a secret WhatsApp group with her colleagues over Mohbad’s death

Reacting, the mother of two, in a recent statement, addressed the reported WhatsApp group and revealed her objectives for creating it, triggering mixed reactions online

Actress Iyabo Ojo has come forward to address Nigerians about a reported WhatsApp group she created with her colleagues.

Legit.ng recalls that internet activist Verydarkman alleged that the movie star, along with top entertainment figures such as Tonto Dikeh, Jigan, Samklef, and Davido’s PR, Dre DMW, created a WhatsApp group just 14 days after the passing of fast-rising singer Mohbad.

VDM claimed that the group was created to control and push narratives around the departed artist.

He further alleged that the group orchestrated his initial arrest because he opposed their stance on the Justice for Mohbad movement by advocating for Naira Marley’s innocence.

Iyabo Ojo replies Verydarkman

In a recent post, the self-acclaimed Queen Mother stated that there was nothing secretive about the WhatsApp group.

She reiterated that it was created to seek justice for the late Mohbad by documenting developments and reaching out to the appropriate authorities.

The actress clarified that VDM was arrested for defamation and not anything related to Justice for Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo highlighted the objectives of the group, which are to:

“Exhume Mohbad’s body for autopsy, investigate disturbing videos about his life, conduct investigation with people who were around Mohbad during his last moments, and lastly ensure a befitting burial for the deceased.”

Sharing her statement online, the mum of two wrote:

“Nothing about the group was secret.......... Also @verydarkblackman To clear the air, I never requested to see you. Officer Suleiman was the one who pleaded with me to settle and make peace with you. He then called me on June 28th at 6:45 a.m., informing me that you wanted to meet with me, and I agreed, and peace was made.”

Iyabo Ojo’s post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dc_spycee said:

"I dey anticipate verydarkman's reply 😒. She say VDM nah Content maker and Skit maker 😭😂😂 this woman sha."

_big.kelly_ said:

"Since the group no secret, make dem add me too."

spanchizz_moore said:

"VDM don drop another Banger video😂 VDM Gist Dey always sweet lol 😂🤣."

mike_futo said:

"Back then people use to listen to online Cho Cho Cho without evidence now VDM don do social media cleansing 😂 oya drop screen record of the group chats, why the too much write-ups without evidence?"

adecashy_0001 said:

"All of una don enter am lol, samklef don run go spiritual room, jiban dey talk okomi since, iyabo don dey urinate for pant already 😂, you don meet your papa.. vdm he dey sweet me ❤️🙌."

thetallduchess said:

"They should allow this woman rest so many attempts to bring her down.

tksparkle said:

"I now see the Reason why celebrities don't lend their voice on issues regarding justice and fairness in this country. See wahala everywhere. Gosh🤦🚶."

dency.okk said:

"So celebrities that didn’t join forces to seek justice are having peace… now see why people just watch from afar??"

juicy.queenn said:

"This one shocked me …. This guy don scatter this country finish with lies."

