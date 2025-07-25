Nigerian social media star Verydarkman stirred up reactions online with a new finding around Mohbad’s death

The activist who has been interviewing the deceased close associates recently discovered a WhatsApp group created for the late singer’s death crisis

Verydarkman alleged the croup was created by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo as it contained other top entertainment personalities in the country

Nigerian social media star Martins Vincent Otse has come up with a new finding on late singer Mohbad’s death case.

Legit.ng reports that the online activist has carrying out personal investigations on the tragic incident as he interviews the deceased's close allies.

Verydarkman calls out Iyabo Ojo over WhatApp group allegedly controlling narrative around Mohbad's death. Credit: @iyboojo, @iammohbad, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, VDM revealed that he found details of a WhatsApp group created to allegedly control narrative around Mohbad’s demise.

The TikToker claimed that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is the admin of the group. He mentioned the group contained top entertainment officials like actress Tonto Dikeh, Samklef, Davido’s PR Dre DMW, actor Jigan and many others.

From the series of chats exposed, VDM alleged that it was Davido’s PR who leaked his private videos and also sent him to prison for his contradictory views on Mohbad’s death.

Verydarkman exposes WhatsApp group allegedly created by Iyabo Ojo. Credit: @verydarkman, @iyaboojo

Source: Instagram

The activist who recently released a diss track for singer Portable claimed that every member of the WhatsApp group was against him because he countered the Naira Marley narrative around Mohbad’s death and demanded the late singer’s wife to do a DNA test.

Sharing the video online, VDM wrote:

“@iamdreofficial DRE DAVIDO YOU SENT ME TO PRISON FOR ONE MONTH WOW,you guys blackm@jld me because of this matter….see how evlll these people are

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Verydarkman’s claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

toycn_collections said:

"This so called group them don play and they will all lean."

director_keziz wrote:

"and you wonder why people believe in VDM than the justice system in the country."

donaldzz11 said:

"From one to another this week go long oh. Nothing we nor go see or hear for internet 🛜 😂."

akinsanyaatinuke said:

"Carry your evidence go court ooo elejo wewe."

jessica__opper said:

"Manipulation don come again."

am0t0 said:

"So Dre dey the same group with samklef wey 8 em oga ?😂."

gifted_blessed_ said:

"Nothing he said make sense there."

bodayemo said:

"Reading comments and I’m shaking my head. What do Nigerians really want? Justice or Selective justice??"

shade_gold said:

"But you and tundeednut and co get group chat wey Una dey take attack Una victims are you a saint?

stan2f2 wrote:

"Dre dey same group with samklef wey dey bully em oga online, there have been rumors that Davido’s Team are part of people give out information to blogs to spoil him name, Now one name is clear to everyone."

lord_ceejay7 said:

"As I dey watch the video naso I shout Jesus ....😮."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB.

Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video; they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng