Iyabo Ojo went live yesterday to address the brouhaha between herself and Lizzy Anjorin, making a bold claim

The actress shared a clip where she played a video from Lizzy, accusing Iyabo Ojo of threatening her life

In reaction to all the clips, Iyabo Ojo revealed her next line of action, deciding to take things up a notch with her colleague

Nollywood movie star, Iyabo Ojo, has finally responded to her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin's several cryptic messages directed at her.

The actress shared a new post where she revealed that Lizzy called her name, asking people to hold her responsible if anything should happen to her or her family.

Iyabo Ojo shares her next line of action against Lizzy Anjorin. Credit: @iyaboojofespries, @lizzyanjorinoriginal

In response to this, Iyabo released a couple of videos where Lizzy had made derogatory comments about her in the past. She noted that she and Lizzy are not friends, but Lizzy always finds a way to come for her online.

This comes after the actress' recent tragic experience when a fire engulfed her office. Ojo has now reiterated that she is ready to drag Lizzy to court, stating that she would explain all the videos Lizzy had made, which aimed to label her in a bad light

Watch the video here:

Iyabo Ojo breaks silence amid protest

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Ojo had responded to the ongoing plans to cancel her amid the protests against her over her involvement in Mohbad's case.

A group of men were seen protesting on the streets, directing curses at the actress in relation to the singer's death.

Fans were moved by her post, sharing their thoughts about Iyabo and offering prayers for her and her family.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo blasts Lizzy Anjorin

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@fabstylebeautylash said:

"Aunty iyabo, Nothing will happen to you or your family. The hate is just too much, Haba."

@juxpriscyplus said:

"You are covered with divine powers and protection of the Almighty God. ❤️🙌🔥🔥🔥👏👏."

@biancahtheironlady said:

"No weapon formed against you and your family shall prosper mom.God is with you.Keep up the strength Ironlady🫂♥️♥️♥️."

@jetsa87_essentials said:

"No Weapon fashioned against you shall prosper in Jesus name.❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@priscyetjux_germany said:

"God never forsake his own people,Mama you and everything that concerns you will never be forsaken,You are blessed 😇 now and forever,When lizzy lay curses,God blesses Iyabo Ojo,God no be Man."

Fans react with Prayers, as Lizzy Anjorin shares a fresh post about Iyabo Ojo. Credit: @lizzyanjorinoriginal

@abiorade said:

"Honestly at this point, Lizzy should be arrested, why so much hatred like this!! Lizzy should be checked mentally!! Kilode???"

@tiwaamie said:

"God is too faithful to fail. He’s said we’d triumph over our enemies and it will definitely come to pass 🙏."

@officialadesanyatoyosi said:

"No evil will befall you by God s grace."

@gloryaderonke9 said:

"God is you strength queen mother we are praying for you."

@realtalkwithlayo said:

"That lady should be arrested ooh😢I mean now!!!!"

Priscilla Ojo speaks after fire incident

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy, broke her silence after the fire incident that occurred at her mother’s office on July 8.

The actress had shared the remains of the building in a heartbreaking post, adding that no lives were lost.

However, her daughter exposed hidden details that may have led to the event in a social media post, igniting concern online.

