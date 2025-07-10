A protest has erupted on the streets of a part of Lagos State against actress Iyabo Ojo over her involvement in the late Mohbad's case

A video circulating online shows a group of men holding placards and hurling curses at Iyabo Ojo, along with others who are linked to the singer's death

The video has sparked a divided response from fans, with many expressing their opinions on the actress and the individuals behind the protest

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is facing mounting controversy after a video surfaced online, showing protests against her involvement in the late Mohbad's case.

May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, had earlier revealed that some individuals were planning to target Iyabo Ojo over her role in the investigation.

Ugwuonye advised the actress on what steps she should take, with fans expressing hope that she follows his guidance.

In the video making the rounds, a group of six men were seen on the streets holding placards.

They chanted that it would not be well for the actress and cursed those involved in Mohbad's death. The protestors carried large images of Iyabo Ojo, Wunmi, and Mohbad as they continued to sing and chant, calling out the actress.

Fans react to video of protesters

The video has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some believe the protestors were sponsored, with speculation pointing to social media activist Martins Vincent Otse (VDM) or Sam Larry being behind it.

Others, however, feel that Iyabo Ojo brought this situation upon herself by intervening in a case that they believe doesn't directly concern her.

A number of fans expressed their support for Iyabo Ojo, praying for her and her family while calling on the government to intervene and address the issue.

Meanwhile, VDM, who has been conducting interviews with people close to Mohbad before his death, continues to shed light on the controversial events surrounding the singer's final moments.

Recently, Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law, spoke out, raining curses on Naira Marley and detailing what allegedly transpired behind the scenes during Mohbad’s music video shoot.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to protesters video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@johnny_emediong commented:

"If we're been honest. Iyabo Ojo contributed heavily in Mohbad not getting justice. All what she wanted was for Naira to go down."

@Godsfirstson21 stated:

"Make government quick do something now before it gets out of hands."

@big_orla stated:

"They organize this and give them the frame, who never chop can never do this kind of frame, they are illiterate to get the picture and think of copy the picture enter the studio, they dont even have an android."

@Ras_kwe wrote:

"Una go soon blame Peter Obi and Igbos for this protests."

@obioflagosz shared:

"We really need to hear Wummi side of story."

@DAMIADENUGA commented:

"She should be interviewed next."

@Atupaiye reacted:

"So you're telling me that some random agitators suddenly has Iyabo Ojo's frame portrait with Mohbad to protest with. Who is sponsoring all of this?"

Iyabo shares video of Priscilla's real mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo surprised many of her fans after she introduced a woman as the real mother of Priscilla.

In a video shared by the actress, she captured praying fervently for Kudrat Ogunro, one of her colleagues, in appreciation of her role in her family.

