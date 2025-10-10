Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido and his wife caught the attention of many with their recent trip to Atlanta, DC

The musician and his wife boarded his private jet and shared fun moments during the flight

A footage captured the moment when the mother of twins scolded someone filming her, and fans couldn’t get enough of her calm attitude

Chioma Rowland Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeats superstar Davido, revealed a rare side of herself recently.

The mother of twins accompanied her husband on a trip to Atlanta, DC, for American singer Chris Brown’s concert. During their onboarding moments aboard Davido’s private jet, a light-hearted moment was caught on camera.

Davido’s Chioma caught on camera showing rare reaction in private jet. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video, Chioma, often praised for her quiet and composed nature, was seen jokingly scolding the person recording her.

Though her tone was playful, her message was clear, and it quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Davido, Chioma on Chris Brown’s dance challenge

The clip also captured another fun moment: Davido and Chioma taking part in Chris Brown’s trending dance challenge.

Davido led the routine with confidence, while Chioma and the 30BG crew members followed, grooving in sync with the rhythm.

Watch the videos below:

Fans react to Davido and Chioma’s private jet moments

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the couple’s vibe, praising their connection, playful energy, and effortless bond. The video quickly sparked positive reactions across social media.

Here are some reactions compiled by Legit.ng:

fidelnwakaudeh said:

"Have watched my daughter over 20 times, my love for her ehnnn ❤️ abeg clear road for the unproblematic gorgeous wife of a billo❤️."

toniawhyte007 said:

"She speaks so beautifully good 😍."

offuhogbonnaya said:

"chichi how many times did i call u . no wrong doing in my eyes . you so cool 😍."

blessingedeks said:

"This is the rare moments of Chi we don’t get to see often. When you see it, you just want to leave it on replay. Beautiful Chi❤️❤️❤️."

spicekluxuryadd_14 said:

"Beautiful big chi 😍😍❤️❤️."

lucci_gucci_official said:

"I love my New Chiom Chiom!!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

iam_victoruche said:

"How many times did u watch this video be sincere 😍😍😍 😍😍😍 Omo I watch am 20 times 😂😂😂."

celeb_billboard said:

"She makes me feel so good about my name "Chioma" So proud that we have same name ❤️ She's so cool 😎 like me 👍 This's mini-me."

maryamsaty_1610 said:

"This woman knows her worth so well that whenever you come across a video of her, you just can’t help but watch because she rarely shows up, and that makes her presence valuable. Chioma understood the game."

amk9.25 said:

"I love her pure energy! Our Chim Chim! 🥰🔥."

iam_amyzon said:

"To hear chioma’s voice is by connections I swear."

pelly2200 said:

"See ask i open my mouth dey laugh like say na me she Dey talk to."

Chioma’s rare attitude caught on tape during luxury flight. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, Chioma engage in 14 fun questions

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, had fans and netizens gushing with their question-and-answer session.

Amid preparations for their white wedding ceremony in Miami, the couple engaged in a popular 14-question game for lovers.

In the clip, the husband and wife shared interesting details about their union, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng