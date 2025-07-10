VeryDarkMan has released the second part of his interview with late singer Mohbad’s female friend

The lady, who shared her experience while she was with the singer, his wife, and others, has provided more details

According to the video, she spoke about the singer’s negative behaviour, his family’s reaction, and what his wife Wunmi told Naira Marley, which ignited reactions online

Nigerian social media users have been left picking their jaws off the floor following the recent account from Mohbad’s female friend, Dominica.

In the first part of her interview with Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), Dominica explained how they were all arrested by the NDLEA.

The second part of the video revealed what happened after their release. According to her, due to the impact of the gun that was smashed on Mohbad’s head at the NDLEA office, he kept saying he did not feel okay in his head.

This prompted his family to rush him to Neuropsychiatric Hospital Aro, located in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Following this, Wunmi reached out to Naira Marley, asking for his intervention, thus spilling Mohbad’s family secret to the Marlian boss.

Watch the video here:

Dominica said:

"As at then, Wunmi was taking laughing gas. I am not sure if she was smok!ng w£ed. After MOH left The NDLEA office that night, he was admitted at the hospital. From there, my ex and MOH’s Dad took him to Aro where they treat people with mental problem because he was complaining about his head. Wunmi was in my house that time and she got agitated because when she called MOH, MOH told her to leave him alone and allow him to treat himself."

"One night, Wunmi woke me up that she wanted to go and meet Naira Marley so she could tell him some things. I told her that does it make sense, MOH already did a video that Naira wanted to kpai him blabla but she insisted and I followed her. She said MOH’s family took him to Aro to finish him and that she needed Naira to save him."

"When we got there, she was telling Naira all of MOH’s family secrets and that Moh needed help so Naira called a doctor in The UK who said they should bring MOH to his hospital for mental treatment for 6 months."

See the post here:

Reactions as Mohbad's friend spills secrets

Read some reactions below:

@hollardunni__akinfolarin said:

"Lols, this girl ehn👏, Nawa! 😂Make Una sha be careful the kind of people you roll with.….. She's saying she doesn't know who released the VN when Moh died 😂Ehn one friend came to her house and send to her , life sha."

@callmeanuoluwa said:

"When I heard her mention Subomi, I just knew how the conversation would play out. Anything to make Oga naira come clean sha 🙌."

@abekeade_2910 said:

"Ex has no name. Wunmi was taking stuff. U nko?"

@theajadiolajumoke said:

"She said so much without saying anything relevant."

@callmeanuoluwa said:

@gbojubola4 said:

"You said he left to Dubai the next day for his show 😂he was also admitted to hospital the next day 😂which should we believe now."

@ixorankem said:

"Next person he should interview is Liam...shebi they said he was with them in the Prado jeep the day the went for show?"

@hollardunni__akinfolarin said:

"VDM is only trying to clear out sam larry and Naira marley."

