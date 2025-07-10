Dj Chicken denied cursing Olamide and claimed the whole rant was a misunderstood publicity stunt

He lashed out at those criticising him, calling them stupid and insisting his words were taken out of context

His retraction has sparked a series of reactions from fans in the comment section of the post

Controversial TikToker and online personality, DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, has stirred fresh drama online after backtracking on his shocking outburst against legendary Nigerian rapper Olamide.

Recall that DJ Chicken stunned fans when he went on a vulgar rant during a livestream, hurling insults at Olamide despite the fact that the YBNL boss had gifted him N8.1 million only two months prior.

In the now-viral video, the influencer dismissed Olamide as an “unfortunate fellow,” claiming the money was “too small,” and insisted he had already squandered it on flexing and enjoyment.

He said, sparking outrage from fans.

“Olamide didn’t help me in any way. If anything, I helped him."

But in a twist, DJ Chicken has now claimed it was all a misunderstanding and a publicity stunt gone wrong.

In another livestream, the internet personality denied cursing Olamide, saying his comments were taken out of context.

He stated:

“I did not curse Olamide, I only made reference to the N8 million he gave me. Are you guys stupid? I was just trying to promote Olamide’s new album."

See the video here:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken’s comments

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below

@deejayflexzy:

"Chicken wey dey peck hand wey feed am. Now e wan do damage control. Too late"

@baddogistblog:

"So shouting “unfortunate fellow” is now promo strategy? You’re mad bro"

@queen_tee_gold:

"This Chicken guy just dey disgrace people wey dey hustle for influencer life. Zero sense"

@itz_kayblaq:

"Olamide no even talk. That silence go pain pass dragging. Chicken go explain taya"

@omo_wobey:

"This one no get sense at all. Person dash you 8 million, you come dey use am do cruise? Clout chaser"

@naija_gistlover:

"DJ Chicken wan trend by force. Tomorrow now he go say he was possessed when he cursed Baddo "

@janeoflagos:

"How you go call Olamide “unfortunate” and later say na album promo? You think say we be mumu"

@itz_realemmy:

"No be promo be that bro, na pure disrespect. You don burn the bridge and you still dey shout"

DJ Chicken rebukes Tunde Perry over prayer

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Chicken has shared a video of what his friend, Akinpelu Babatunde Adigun, better known as Tunde Perry, did for him when he visited Mecca.

The social media personality, who met Olamide months ago, had visited Mecca and decided to pray for his friend, DJ Chicken. He prayed that Allah would grant DJ Chicken his heart’s desires and provide everything he claims to have but does not.

Reacting to the video, DJ Chicken lashed out at Perry, insisting that he should focus on praying for himself instead.

