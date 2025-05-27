DJ Chicken reacts with pure excitement after Olamide gifts $20k to him, Tunde Perry, and Peller to share

Popular TikToker and influencer DJ Chicken has finally opened up about the massive $20,000 gift from Nigerian music star Olamide to him, Tunde Perry, and fellow influencer Peller.

The controversial content creator couldn’t hide his joy after waking up to the news that the rap superstar had handed out the cash for the trio to share.

Olamide had also earlier given Peller an additional $5,000 for his birthday celebration, adding to the generosity.

During a lively Instagram Live session, DJ Chicken said:

“$20k, aahh! My fans, we are going to enjoy the money together. Do you know how much that is in Naira? Olamide Baaddo, God will continue to bless you. My fans were saying he gifted money, but I was sleeping then. So, I will collect N8.1 million from Tunde Perry just like this. I’ve never collected money from Olamide before, even when I was broke.”

He also took a playful jab at other celebrities, adding:

“All the other useless celebrities online, they have never gifted me anything before. Baddoo na baba.”

Olamide’s gesture has sparked a wave of appreciation online, with many fans applauding the rapper’s support for younger creators. DJ Chicken’s heartfelt reaction only added fuel to the excitement, making this one of the feel-good moments of the week.

See the video here:

Fans praise Olamide for his kind gesture

Fans didn’t hold back their reactions, flooding social media with excitement and praises for Olamide and DJ Chicken’s reaction:

@Akinkunmi20042 commented:

“Been dey wait for this reaction since yesterday. Joy giver no be small!”

@olasebotifeg wrote:

“Olamide go hear from Salo soon. Bless up!”

@FemiJizzle stated:

“Baddo no dey carry last. DJ Chicken deserves every kobo!”

@NnekaVibes noted:

“This one sweet me wella. Olamide showing love to content creators. Respect!”

@ChuksNaija reacted:

“See as DJ Chicken dey shout. Na so to dey happy when money enter.”

@ToyinFlex said:

“$20k and some people still dey complain. Thank you, Baddo!”

@JideThePlug wrote:

“Olamide no dey slack. DJ Chicken, time to treat your fans now!”

@MissEze_ stated:

“This one na motivation for all influencers. Blessings on blessings!”

