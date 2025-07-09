Ubi Franklin declared that President Bola Tinubu is going nowhere, despite widespread opposition and backlash.

He ripped into Nigeria’s opposition leaders and social media critics, accusing them of refusing to acknowledge Tinubu’s achievements

However, netizens accused Ubi of angling for political appointments and defending power for clout

Ubi Franklin, music executive and close associate of superstar Davido, has stirred political chaos online after boldly declaring that President Bola Tinubu is going nowhere, despite widespread opposition and backlash.

In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, Ubi, who recently visited Tinubu, didn’t mince words as he ripped into Nigeria’s opposition leaders and social media critics, accusing them of refusing to acknowledge Tinubu’s achievements and misleading the masses with emotional propaganda.

Ubi wrote:

“There are many things President Tinubu is getting right. This new coalition people are hailing? They will not unseat Mr. President. Let’s focus on governors who are swimming in cash and doing nothing.”

Davido's ally Ubi Franklin declares that President Bola Tinubu is going nowhere. Photos: @ubifranklinofficial/IG.

Source: Instagram

'You’d defend satan too' – Trolls attack Ubi

Not everyone was buying Ubi’s political sermon. One popular netizen, Afam Deluxo, went for his throat:

“With the number of people you allegedly owe and kids you have all over, I wouldn’t flinch if you defended Satan himself.”

But the music exec, known for his no-holds-barred clapbacks, replied like a man unbothered:

“My kids are the best decision I’ve made. I’ve had bad business runs — so what? If this is your strongest line of attack, then I’m really fine. Try harder, next sir.”

In another post, Ubi declared that insulting leaders online is just noise, saying even Buhari survived eight years of internet bashing.

“They insulted Buhari, yet he ruled for 8 years. Now it’s Tinubu. If insults removed presidents, you’d have changed Nigeria long ago. If you want change, enter politics. Stop hiding behind social media likes.”

See the tweets here:

Reactions to Ubi Franklin's comments

While some fans praised Ubi for being courageous and brutally honest, others accused him of angling for political appointments and defending power for clout.

@Fisayo_:

“Ubi just submitted his CV to APC, simple.”

@NessaVibes:

“This man is just speaking facts y’all can’t handle. Twitter isn’t INEC.”

@JajaBlunt:

“He’s right though. Tinubu isn’t going anywhere if y’all keep typing instead of acting.”

@IamToniJay:

“Ubi just dey chase clout. From baby mamas to politics, bros no dey ever miss trending lanes.”

Ubi rips into Nigeria’s opposition leaders and social media critics, accusing them of refusing to acknowledge Tinubu’s achievements. Photos: @ubifranklin/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ubi Franklin fires back at critics over meeting with Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported Ubi Franklin fired back at netizens who criticised him for meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Just recently, the public figure alongside music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, and socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, were in Abuja to meet with Nigeria’s president, and the snaps from their meeting went viral on social media.

However, after the photos and videos went viral, they raised a series of heated comments from Nigerians. Shortly after, Ubi Franklin took to his social media pages to address the backlash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng