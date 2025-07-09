Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, claimed lack of collaboration between the singer, Wizkid, hurt Afrobeats' global growth

Asika compared Afrobeats to Latin music and credited the likes of Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Nicky Jam for pushing Latin pop

However, netizens said Davido would benefit more from the collaboration, accusing him of chasing clout

Davido’s longtime manager, Asa Asika, has stirred massive reactions online after claiming that Afrobeats would have grown faster globally if his client had collaborated with Wizkid and others in the industry.

Speaking during an episode of the Afropolitan Podcast, Asika compared Afrobeats to Latin music and credited the likes of Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Nicky Jam for pushing Latin pop forward through strategic collaborations.

He said Afrobeats would have achieved similar global dominance if Nigerian stars worked together more.

Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, claims lack of collaboration between the singer, Wizkid, hurt Afrobeats' global growth. Photos: @davido/@wizkidayo/asaaskia/IG.

Source: Instagram

Asika said:

“Afrobeats would have been bigger if Davido, Wizkid and the likes were collaborating. I might be wrong but I think the genre’s ticket values at international shows would be stronger.”

See the video here:

This collab would only help Davido – Netizens

His comments have since triggered fierce backlash, with many accusing Asika of trying to reframe Davido’s role in the genre’s growth while subtly placing blame on rivals like Wizkid and Burna Boy.

@tieteeee wrote:

“Davido would have gained from the collaboration more than the rest. He’d still go on interviews and claim he helped everyone.”

@SunnyEmerson_ added:

“One of them is the most streamed African on Spotify. Another is second. You know where the third is.”

@Fsiix commented:

“Take nothing from his experience but I disagree. A collab might have watered down the Wiz and Burna brand.”

Some Afrobeats fans believe the genre is thriving because of the tension and not despite it. According to them, the “silent war” between the top artistes keeps fans engaged and fuels innovation.

@godkiidd said:

“The beef makes the competition tough, but I’d like one collab with all three, then they can go back to beefing.”

@shosssscky added:

“That collab can’t happen again. You can’t act superior and then beg for partnership.”

@TheRealPapajay stated:

“Wiz and Burna have 4 collaborations already. Davido’s collab with any of them will only water down the brand.”

@AfrobeatsTruths:

"Abeg make dem rest. Davido, Wizkid and Burna no need each other to shine globally. Na facts!"

@ChikaWithTheVibes:

"This one na strategy to chase clout before next album drop. Leave Wizkid name out of this, please."

@ObongNaija:

"They had the chance to work together years ago, but pride no gree them. Now una dey talk unity?"

Netizens say Davido would benefit more from the collaboration, accusing him of chasing clout. Photos: @davido/@wizkidayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido dishes out powerful memo to his enemies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has got the internet with a recent tweet he shared on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens were having a quiet moment online on Tuesday evening, July 8, when the 5IVE took to their timeline to deliver a powerful message.

Appearing triggered by information exclusive to him, the musician pointed out that an unnamed person can not mention it to his face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng